“LeBron James Let Your Boy Get In On This Too!”: Shannon Sharpe Wants In On the King’s Venture Into Major League Pickleball

LeBron James just bought a Major League Pickleball team, and his biggest fan, Shannon Sharpe wants in on the action!

These days, NBA superstars are more than just basketball players. They’re actors, influencers and businessmen too.

Perhaps one player in the league who encompasses it all is none other than LeBron James. The King has a lot of things going for him.

From his numerous business ventures to his many endorsements, James has a hand in everything. In fact, LeBron may look to become the owner of his own NBA franchise!

LeBron James want to OWN an NBA Team in Las Vegas!@TheKevinWalsh and @RightSideVP talk about the latest news of LeBron James stating that he would like to own a franchise in Las Vegas in the future. What are you thoughts into this?#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/KlSAK91S0F — SportsGrid (@SportsGrid) June 10, 2022

However, before diving into the NBA, he has made another purchase in the sports world. King James has bought himself a Pickleball team.

LeBron James has invested in Major League Pickleball and Shannon Sharpe wants a piece

LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter are always looking for new business opportunities. Their firm LRMR ventures are known for making smart investments.

From his investments in companies like Ladder, Springhill entertainment and Blaze Pizza to his partnership with the Fenway Sports Group. James clearly has an eye for business.

In fact, his latest venture has even UNDISPUTED’s Shannon Sharpe interested. The former Tight End discussed LeBron’s aquisition of a Major League Pickleball team, and suggested that he too would be interested in getting involved!

Major League Pickleball is an exciting league promoting an incredibly fun sport. Looks like King James has struck gold once again.

