“He’s Only Eating Avocado or Deer Poop”: Julian Edelman Compares Tom Brady to LeBron James on Peak Fitness

The ability to age with grace is nothing short of an absolute blessing for professional athletes. After decades of demanding the maximum amount of possible output from your body, things tend to break down.

Thankfully, the two most recognizable stars in American sports today, Tom Brady and LeBron James, have managed to safeguard their health despite both of them now being well into their 40s. In fact, according to Brady’s former wide receiver, Julian Edelman, LeBron is the only one who is even comparable to Brady in terms of having an insane dedication to fitness.

According to the Super Bowl LIII MVP, the conversation starts and ends with those two legends.

“Tom Brady. I mean I go in there and I see this guy getting his arm worked on 24/7. He’s only eating avocado and deer poop, or whatever it is… He would eat and fuel his body and he was the oldest guy in the room and he was playing like the youngest guy in the room. Which, LeBron, you could say the same thing with him now.”

Of course, Brady’s diet is a bit more grounded than that. The seven-time Super Bowl champion keeps a steady rotation of noninflammatory, in-season vegetables, along with lean proteins. The same goes for fruits.

Otherwise, Brady aims for a balanced diet, one that does include meats, just not a lot. Despite maximizing vegetables and grains, the TB12 method is most known for its inclusion of vegan avocado ice cream.

The healthy alternative even managed to become a favorite of Brady’s primary target, Rob Gronkowski. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer suggested that adopting some of Brady’s habits directly contributed to the longevity of his playing career.

Even though he’s not fully committed to veganism himself, that didn’t stop Brady from entering the market. The New England legend recently launched his own line of vegan candy, G.O.A.T. Gummies.

Don’t be like artificial Tom. Get GOAT gummies. Only on Gopuff. pic.twitter.com/U7DrH0wxVa — Private Tom Brady (@privat_tombrady) June 7, 2025

Made in collaboration with GoPuff, the real-fruit-based snack contains zero artificial additives and is in line with the standards and obligations of Brady’s personal diet, giving fans a healthier way to connect with their favorite signal caller. As far as the aforementioned James is concerned, a good night of sleep figures to be at the top of his menu.

Prior to his gold medal-winning campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the basketball icon explained that “Sleep is the best recovery that you can have.”

“It’s basically equivalent to you putting your phone on a charger when you go to bed. Am I able to do it every single night? Of course not. But if you try to get the most sleep that you can get, that is the only way you’re gonna get back to 100%.”

While Brady is now able to enjoy as much rest as he desires, LeBron has an upcoming 2025 season with the Los Angeles Lakers that figures to be a challenging one. In addition to the rest, he may also want to place an order for avocado ice cream.