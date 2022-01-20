“LeBron James looks like a train conductor with his moustache”: Shaq and Charles Barkley hilariously roasted the 4x champ for his ‘Movember’ facial hair

Shaq and Charles Barkley took to NBAonTNT to hilariously roast LeBron James for his moustache during the 2016 NBA season.

LeBron James has had several looks over the years when it comes to facial hair. He’s rocked the clean shaven/ light goatee look during his formative years in the NBA. He slowly transitioned to a more beard-like look as he started to establish himself within the NBA (last years in his first stint with Cleveland).

His beard would go on to connect quite well during his Miami Heat days and he would rock this look for well over half a decade, bringing it back to the Cleveland Cavaliers following the 2014 season.

The current look he’s got going on now with a barely noticeable moustache and a full beard started around the 2017-18 NBA season.

In between this all however, LeBron James once rocked quite the stellar moustache, following his first season for the Cavaliers during his second stint with them.

Charles Barkley and Shaq on LeBron James and his moustache.

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal are never ones to shy away from some lighthearted banter, regardless of who it’s directed towards. Even LeBron James has gotten made fun of on NBAonTNT and his move to grow a moustache in 2015 was certainly met with a few digs from legendary big-men.

For the most part, Kenny, Chuck, and Shaq said that James looked like a train conductor with his new moustache and in general, made fun of the eventual 2016 NBA Finals MVP.

It’s well known by now that the only reason LeBron James had grown out a moustache was for 2015’s ‘Movember’ where people grow out facial hair and style it in unconventional ways.

James most definitely turned several heads as his choice to grow out a moustache demanded the release of an entire GQ article titled, ‘LeBron James’ mustache is officially out of Control’.