“LeBron James becomes the first player in NBA history to record 30K points, 10K rebounds, and 9K assists”: The 37-year old was the only saving grace in the Lakers’ embarrassing loss to the Pacers

NBA superstar LeBron James recorded his 10,000th rebound tonight, becoming the only player with 30,000+ points, 10,000+ rebounds, and 9,000+ assists.

It won’t be wrong to say that LeBron James is in a league of his own, and he proved it yet again on Wednesday night at the Crypto.com arena. The four-time champion recorded the 10,000th rebound of his career, making him the only exclusive member of an elite club.

James is the only player to have 30K-points, 10K-rebounds, and 9K-assists. The Lakers superstar is the sole member of the 30K/10K/9K club. James in year 19th continues to be a walking highlight reel. The four-time Finals MVP seems to be aging in reverse.

LEBRON WITH THE REVERSE JAM ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ItCaVWwniU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 20, 2022

Unfortunately, the Lakers had an embarrassing loss against the Pacers at home despite dominating the game for most of its parts. The Lakers fell below +500, yet, again, losing 111-104 to the Pacers. The Frank Vogel team looked lost in the fourth quarter, with the Pacers outscoring them 35-24.

Despite the embarrassing loss, James achieved a milestone.

LeBron James clinches the 10,000th rebound of his career.

The Lakers lost to the 13th seed in the eastern conference Indiana Pacers. The Lakers bench was more efficient than the starting lineup barring James. Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon recorded an efficient 19-points, 4-rebounds, and 6-assists, playing through a sore right Achilles tendon.

However, the highlight of the Pacers’ performance was Caris LeVert, scoring 22 of his 30-points in the final quarter.

King James had yet another impressive performance, scoring 30-points, 12-rebounds, and 5-assists. The seventeen-time All-Star was 11-for-22 from the field and almost 43% from the 3-point line. The superstar also touched 10K rebounds with this game.

LeBron recorded his 10,000th rebound tonight. He’s the first-ever in the 30/10/9 club 👑 pic.twitter.com/Xr2BpVv7TA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 20, 2022

.@KingJames is officially in a league of his own 🤯 👑 30,000+ Pts

👑 10,000+ Reb

👑 9,000+ Ast pic.twitter.com/gDiPxDKAJC — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2022

LeBron James is the only 27000/7000/7000

28000/8000/8000

29000/9000/9000

30000/10000/9000

31000/10000/9000

32000/10000/9000

33000/10000/9000

34000/10000/9000

35000/10000/9000

36000/10000/9000 player in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/uYbupYCFMj — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 20, 2022

The Lakers have failed James. The plan of assembling a super team of veterans hasn’t worked thus far, with people questioning Vogel’s coaching methods.

Russell Westbrook looks like a complete misfit on the roster, while Anthony Davis injury woes continue.