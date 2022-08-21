LeBron James makes Rockets rookie’s dream from 3 years old come true at The CrawsOver, revealed by his mother

LeBron James is keeping busy with basketball this summer at various pro-am leagues, and he’s making dreams come true while doing it too.

James has been through it all in his career. He’s been at the peak of the NBA mountain, and he’s also been at the bottom of it. One thing that’s stayed consistent though is his performance.

LeBron has never underperformed for his team (well outside the 2011 Finals if you want to be specific), and he’s been the leader of every franchise he’s played for.

The Lakers absolutely underperformed last season. They made the bold move to bring in Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards last offseason, but the move absolutely blew up in their faces.

The roster was never built to take advantage of Westbrook’s best traits, and he had perhaps his worst statistical season of his career. Everything he did on the court was viewed under a microscope.

Whether it was roster issues or coaching, the Westbrook fit was always off. To make matters worse, Anthony Davis was injured for a large part of the season.

LeBron James for his part did everything he could. He almost led the league in scoring, and he had an MVP caliber season. He perhaps would have even won had the Lakers not done so poor.

LeBron James 2022 stats: 30.3 pts

8.2 rebounds

6.2 assists

FG% 52.4

3P% 35.9

TS% 61.9 LeBron did this In year 19 BTW 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/geOoRkzilF — MoblyBurner (@MoblyBurner) July 14, 2022

Also Read: Carmelo Anthony revealed his all time favorite shoes from Michael Jordan and his design process

LeBron James makes Rockets rookie’s dream come true

James played in the Drew League earlier this offseason, and now, he joined The CrawsOver to continue his offseason workout regimen.

During the game, he matched up against Rockets rookie Tari Eason, who has yet to play for his team yet, but he already managed to have his NBA dreams come true as per his mom. Eason, the 17th overall pick out of LSU, has wanted to guard LeBron James since he was three years old, and he finally got his chance.

His mom told everyone about how happy she was seeing Eason side by side with LeBron, and how this is everything the rookie had dreamed of achieving.

Eason’s mom on what Tari’s mindset was while guarding LeBron 👇 pic.twitter.com/2coPA7DPAs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 21, 2022

Also Read: 6’6” Michael Jordan’s mother Deloris Jordan hilariously asked him to put ‘salt in his shoes’ to grow taller