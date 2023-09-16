“LeBron James’ Manager”: FS1 Analyst Weighs in on Lakers Superstar’s Inadvertent Involvement in DEA’s Investigation, Pronounces Him Innocent

Back in 2013, LeBron James became the subject of a DEA investigation after accusations of him using Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs). The Biogenis investigation involved a range of top MLB stars along with James and led to the arrest of Anthony “Tony” Bosch and his associates. Regardless, FS1 analyst Chris Broussard recently spoke about the investigation to Rob Parker on Fox Sports Radio. Broussard claimed that while LeBron’s story had sounded suspicious, the details of it led him to believe that he was completely innocent.

Advertisement

James had claimed innocence and that he never took PEDs despite his manager Ernest Mims being a part of the operation. The LA Lakers star had maintained that he never took part in any such dealings related to PEDs. The investigation had found that while LeBron was in contact with Mims, his wife was in touch with sports trainer David Alexander, also convicted for his part in the operation.

Chris Broussard does not believe LeBron James did anything wrong in Biogenics investigation

Broussard claimed that there was no doubt the story put both James and his wife in a negative light. However, while his business manager Mims was a part of the operation and used PEDs, he never did.

Advertisement

The situation was tense also because LeBron’s wife was known to be in touch with David Alexander, increasing the chance of him emerging as a suspect. Regardless, Broussard also believes James was completely innocent:

“LeBron [James’] manager? That sounds strange. But when you read the story, it really makes sense. I know Randy well, I played basketball with Randy. You can see him using stuff to slim down and get his physique together and all that. The other thing is this, if this was the NBA who did the investigation in LeBron. The League, I think, would protect superstars if they found out a guy was doing something. But, the DEA did the investigation.”

Broussard claimed that the nature of the investigation meant the DEA would have revealed all evidence and findings from the case. The investigation had no chance of being tampered with as it was not undertaken by the NBA, but rather by a professional outside body.

Hence, while LeBron’s ability at his age is staggering it is not the same as Barry Bond’s stark improvement after using PEDs. James, as the investigation proved, was not involved in any such wrongdoings.

Advertisement

Chael Sonnen claimed LeBron takes PEDs

The interview comes after former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen made controversial claims about LeBron. Sonnen did not accuse James of taking anything illegal.

As a matter of fact, he claimed that James had been taking drugs that were aimed at increasing the red blood cells in the body. Claiming to have the same “drug guy,” the former UFC fighter claimed LeBron was consuming Erythropoietin, also known as EPO.

The particular drug is known to increase the body’s endurance, allowing it to perform at a higher level for longer. While the drug makes perfect sense for LeBron James considering his age and level of play, it is unclear whether he actually uses any artificial substance.