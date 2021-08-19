“Lebron James, me and the Lakers are going to be everybody’s motherf*king a*es”: Russell Westbrook issues a bold yet hilarious statement in response to the ‘old’ narrative surrounding his team

Russell Westbrook delivers a strong message to those that believe that the LA Lakers are too old to win an NBA championship

Russell Westbrook and the Lakers have an average age of 31.8 years old. And for those wondering, that is amongst the oldest in the NBA.

Because of the age of the team, countless fans have simply counted this team out completely, saying that they don’t have the legs anymore to win an NBA championship. And, it seems the team itself has already take notice of the narrative.

A few weeks ago LeBron James put out a tweet which said that the detractors would regret what they said about the team. Of course, he then went on to delete it. Russ however, doesn’t seem like the type of person who is going to want to take his words back.

During a recent interview, Westbrook was asked about the ‘old’ narrative surrounding his team. And in response, the Lakers star had quite the bold, yet hilarious answer.

Russell Westbrook issues a hilarious warning to all the young players in the NBA

Age is an important thing in the league.

A young player doesn’t quite have the experience to do what he wants, but his fitness and health allow him to compete. On the older end of the spectrum however, the very same player’s boy will restrict far more than before, and he will have to rely on the experience he has accumulated to play at a similar level as before.

Now imagine that, but as basically a whole team. Annnnnd now you see why everybody is so worried about this roster.

Recently, Russell Westbrook was asked what it was like to be part of such a team, and how does he feel being among the youngest on the roster, despite being 32 years old. And let’s just say, the Brodie’s response did not disappoint. Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

“We got a team full of nice experienced vets that’s going to kick these young motherf***ing asses.” – Russell Westbrook on people calling the Lakers an old team 👀 pic.twitter.com/AJi2K1DGzG — Hoopsview (@hoopsview) August 19, 2021



Well damn.

If you’re a player under the age of 25 or 26, you better beware. Because it seems the Lakers are planning to go death reaper mode, and your name may just be on the top of their list next season.

