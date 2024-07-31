LeBron James’ Meticulous Preparation Gets Broken Down By Legendary Coach Mike Krzyzewski

Among all the things that LeBron James is praised for, the work he puts behind the curtains isn’t talked about enough. The Lakers superstar will turn 40 in December, but there are no signs of him slowing down. The four-time MVP rarely divulges details about his legendary work ethic, prompting Colin Cowherd to ask coach Mike Krzyzewski for insights into it.

The retired coach worked with James during the 2008 and 2012 Olympics and has witnessed his meticulous preparation and incomparable work ethic firsthand. Talking about the two-time Olympic gold medalist’s dedication to the game, Krzyzewski said on The Herd,

“You’re a little bit shocked at the athleticism…and then you add intelligence and then you add command voice, and you add leadership and then you add something that a lot of people don’t have and that’s the will to prepare to win… For anyone who knocks LeBron in any way is just crazy. We’re not gonna see anybody like him. He’s one of a kind.”

Coach K added that James and Kobe Bryant are the only players he has seen put in maximum effort in the most arbitrary workouts.

Mike Krzyzewski tells @ColinCowherd what it was like coaching LeBron James: "He and Kobe were the two guys who were just above everyone in preparation. Physical, mental, you name it." pic.twitter.com/FMOvSQX4rK — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 30, 2024

The legendary head coach isn’t the only one who attested to James’ near maniacal dedication to his fitness and health.

LeBron’s trainer once detailed his preparation and recovery process

Mike Mancias, the Chief Human Performance Advisor to the Lakers superstar, has worked closely with him for two decades. In a conversation with GQ Magazine in 2019, he revealed that James’ workouts have nearly mechanical efficiency.

He claimed that the four-time NBA champion’s attention to detail regarding his health and fitness has become a part of his personality, and he doesn’t need to enforce a strict regime to keep him in shape. However, he divulged details about a recovery technique James has adopted recently. Mancias said,

“He utilizes a hyperbaric chamber for his recovery. And there is a daily meditation. He’ll either do that first thing in the morning or at night, once he’s calming down and getting ready for bed.”

The veteran forward’s tedious routine is seemingly the secret behind his unmatched longevity. At 39, he’s putting up numbers that superstars in their prime would be proud of. He remains the first option on every team he plays for. That includes the star-studded Team USA roster, which boasts some of the best players on the planet.

James has admitted that the end of his glorious career isn’t far off. However, he’s seemingly set to go out on top rather than fizzling out.