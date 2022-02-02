“LeBron James might have to leave LA, it could be Cleveland or somewhere else”: Charles Oakley hints at the King joining the Cavaliers to win his 5th NBA championship

NBA veteran Charles Oakley states LeBron James might have to leave LA to win his 5th championship, Cleveland being one option.

The 2021-22 season hasn’t panned out the way the Lakers had imagined it to, currently below +500. The Lakers are struggling to avoid the play-in tournament. Though injuries and COVID protocols have been a deterrent, the roster hasn’t clicked. The plan of assembling a group of All-Star veterans has failed.

Despite having the likes of Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis on the team, a 37-year old LeBron James has been doing most of the heavy lifting for the team. With James’ championship window closing, the Lakers front office needs to pull some strings before the trade deadline.

There is no doubt James wants to win another championship before he retires, but LA may no longer be the ideal destination for it. Recently, former All-Star Charles Oakley spoke about James leaving the Lakers, considering they had nothing worthwhile to offer teams for trade, whether it is draft picks or the expensive contracts of its players.

Though Oakley believed the Lakers could still win a title, they would need a healthy AD and a Westbrook willing to change his game to do so. The 58-year old hinted at the idea of James returning to Cleveland for the second time.

Charles Oakley gives his take on the Lakers and the championship window of LeBron James.

There is no doubt that when it’s all said and done, James will be on the Mount Rushmore of basketball. We had never witnessed a player with so much hype before being drafted into the NBA. And the King never disappointed, surpassing all the expectations and cementing one of the best legacies.

In his year 19th in the league, James continues to impress with his ability to dominate the hardwood. However, his efforts seem to be going in vain, with the Lakers struggling to play as a unit. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Oakley discussed LBJ and the Lakers.

“He (LeBron) definitely wants to win a championship before he retires, and he might have to leave LA to get it. I don’t know it could be Cleveland or somewhere else. I mean, he left twice, he’ll leave again. I want to see him this year, I feel if AD comes back and stays healthy, Westbrook can change his game into the way the Lakers want. They still can go out there and win.”

“They got to get back into playing defense, they’re offense gonna come. I think they need to go play big man and do what Cleveland’s doing. Cleveland’s playing 3 seven-footers and it’s working. It ain’t about shooting 3s but taking the best available shot.”

Oakley does make some valid points, especially when it comes to the Cavaliers. If James decided to leave LA and go to Cleveland, it would be his second homecoming. The Cavs are currently playing incredible basketball with a group of potential superstars like Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

James seems to be a perfect mix for the Cavs, playing the role of a veteran with the young squad.