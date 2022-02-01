“Draymond Green is progressing well, James Wiseman just needs to get through this ramp up period!”: Warriors’ GM Bob Myers shares injury and recovery updates ahead of matchup against the San Antonio Spurs

Warriors’ GM Bob Myers shares injury updates on the team’s defensive pillar Draymond Green and sophomore James Wiseman

The Golden State Warriors prepare to face off the San Antonio Spurs tonight, on the back-end of a back-to-back. They face their 14th straight game without Draymond Green(including the Cavs game). Despite missing their best defensive player on the floor, the Warriors have managed to stay the league’s best defensive team. It took a little time to figure out their defensive identity, but the Warriors managed to do so.

However, Draymond Green’s presence on the offensive side of the court is missed deeply. Draymond’s ability to take the ball-handling duties and make plays for the team are hard to replace. On the other hand, the Warriors’ sophomore and the #2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, James Wiseman hasn’t played a single game this season. Warriors’ GM Bob Myers made an appearance on 95.7 The Game and gave an update about both.

Draymond Green is making steady progress, James Wiseman needs to prove himself

The injury bug just doesn’t seem to leave the Warriors alone. After Klay Thompson made his return after a long 2.5-year gap, Draymond Green now has a back injury. Green was having a career season and was leading the DPOY races before he got injured. Now, it’s rumored that Green might miss time till the All-Star Game.

Talking to 95.7 The Game, Warriors’ GM Bob Myers said that Draymond Green is progressing well. Myers did not have a timeline for Green’s return and expects to deliver one by the evening.

On the other hand, James Wiseman, who had arthroscopic surgery in mid-December, is preparing to get back to practicing against people. While the Warriors want him back ASAP, they do not want to rush anything and cause a career-altering injury.

Hopefully, the Warriors get Draymond Green back soon, and he’s in good shape. Any post-season run that the Dubs would look to make, Green would have to be a key part of the same.