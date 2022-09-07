LeBron James might take over $20 million worth Lakers legend on all-time scoring list but will always be far less dominant

LeBron James will eventually end up as the highest scorer of all time, but he’d still be statistically far behind a former Laker in other columns.

We don’t talk much about it because it was the pre-internet era but Lew Alcindor a.k.a. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, much like LeBron James, was a big prodigy in the States in the 60s as he led his Power Memorial high school team to 71-consecutive wins.

Losing just two games and no Championships in his 3-years of high school basketball in New York, the 7’2 slender giant did something similar at UCLA and won everything there was to win at the National level.

The 19x All-Star was a dunker since the age of 13. So, he was doing everything too easily by the time he was in high school and in college, which even led to the ban of dunking from NCAA and high school sports from 1967 after Jabbar won his first NCAA championship and put up monstrous numbers.

But Kareem then found Skyhook and still managed to win more NCAA titles before making it to the league. And even the NBA, and its tall grown men, had no answer for the future 6x MVP.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will still be Top-3 in Scoring, Rebounding, and Shot-Blocking when LeBron James is all said and done

The Bucks’ #1 pick of 1969 wanted it all, he wanted to win several titles like Bill Russell while dominating the game in all possible ways like Wilt Chamberlain, he did both, and more.

He won a championship in Milwaukee and five in LA along with what he was doing statistically in those 20 years of basketball until he was 42, was otherworldly.

Players that are top 10 all-time in PTS, REB and BLK: — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar In fact, Kareem is top 3 on all of those lists. pic.twitter.com/kecoKzn15B — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 7, 2022

This season or the next, LeBron eventually will take over as the top all-time scorer, but The King is never going to make it to the top-10 of neither rebounds nor blocks.

With the direction in which the game is going, it is not likely that a player will make it into the Top-10 in all of those three statistical categories other than Giannis Antetokounmpo. But he will also not make it into top-3 of any three stats.

So, like it or not, include him in it or not, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will always be the part of GOAT debate.