LeBron James’ Move to Miami Left a Member of Al Qaeda Disgruntled and Aggrevated

A story we dug up today reveals that people were disgruntled with LeBron James’ move to South Beach, including an Al-Qaeda translator!

Sometimes your affection for something can cloud your world. In this case, we think this person took it a step too far. We never expected to use, LeBron James, Al-Qaeda, and Osama Bin Laden in the same article, let alone in a sentence.

But, what can we say, if you like a sports team, all your worldly inhibitions go out the window! In the case of this “accomplice to terror”? Shall we say? We think he forgot how he played a part in atrocious crimes and instead wanted to get his message across to one LeBron James!

But who are we talking about and what is the story? The person in context here happens to be Mohamad Rahim, an Afghan translator for Osama Bin Laden, a member of Al Qaeda, and a lifelong Cleveland Cavaliers fan. Apparently.

… is in 2010, a member of Al-Qaeda who had been captured by the U.S. wrote letters saying how much he hated Lebron James. The Afghan prisoner was a translator for Osama bin Laden, and said this about James after he left Cleveland: “James is very bad man. He should apologise.” pic.twitter.com/Vj0UKJWVQ7 — What I Learned Today (@WhatILearnedTDY) August 19, 2022

Osama Bin Laden’s translator was disgruntled by LeBron James’ move to the Miami Heat.

When you forget that you had committed crimes against humanity and were so engrossed in the NBA off-season that your letter of plea includes a statement asking James to apologize for his move to Miami Heat. Phew.

Mohamad Rahim, Osama Bin Laden’s translator, wrote this in a letter “LeBron James is (a) very bad man. He should apologize to the city of Cleveland”. We should keep in mind that the letter was addressed to his lawyer, Carlos Warner, who is from Akron, Ohio.

The oddity of the request makes us question if it was something explicitly said by Al Qaeda’s chief translator. As per the lawyer, Rahim’s values of loyalty made him pick a bone with LeBron.

Carlos said, “betrayals are not tolerated or forgiven, although an honest apology from an offending peer is valued.” We are not too sure about this one.

We don’t expect LeBron James would have paid heed to the demands of a terrorist. While he may not have been behind the various crimes, he was certainly part of it. And his ask is a little too much.

But if it is of any consolation, LeBron James did apologize for the manner of his departure. He explicitly did not apologize for his choice to go play for Miami.

