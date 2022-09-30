LeBron James Dropped Nearly $200,000 On a Gift For Savannah James At Her 30th Birthday Party

LeBron James spent close to $200,000 on his wife, Savannah James, in celebration of her 30th birthday at her party.

LeBron James and Savannah James have been together for 20 years and they continue to showcase just how much love they have for one another. Having met each other in high school, both the Ohio natives had humble beginnings that led into LeBron’s ascension from high school basketball phenom to NBA superstar.

Over the years, the James family’s net worth has only increased and by quite a bit. It was reported earlier this year that LeBron James had officially reached a net worth of $1 billion. This would make him the only player in NBA history to reach the billion dollar mark while still being an active player in the NBA.

Everything from his actual NBA contracts to him having his foot in various industries like tech and entertainment, ‘The King’ truly lives up to that nickname from a monetary standpoint. His wife, Savannah James, has also built up a respectable empire of philanthropy in the process.

LeBron James buys Savannah James a $180,000 Ferrari.

With enormous wealth comes a great deal of truly expensive gifts and luxuries. LeBron James spent $300,000 on a ring for Savannah James and so it’s clear he’s willing to go the extra mile on days that truly matter.

For Savannah’s 30th birthday, LeBron did just that. He gifted her an all-white Ferrari Testarossa and according to reports on how much that model usually goes for, the 4x NBA champ dropped a ‘light’ $180,000+ on it.

For a man who’s earned as much as he has over the past 20 years, it’s safe to say that a $180,000 car wouldn’t exactly put a dent in his wallet.

