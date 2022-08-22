LeBron James’ mundane 12-hour practice for setting NBA records

The key to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ incredible longevity is a good night’s sleep.

LeBron James is one of the game’s greatest megastars. With the virtue of the 6-foot-9 forward being one of the most versatile players in league history, LBJ was able to witness success for all the teams he suited up for.

Over the span of his 19-year illustrious career, King James has racked up one of the most decorated resumes we’ve ever seen. A few accolades from Bron’s ridiculously long list of achievements include 18 All-Star appearances, 18 All-NBA selections, 6 All-Defensive selections, the 2004 ROY, a scoring title, 4 MVPs, 4 championships, and 4 Finals MVPs.

Apart from being a generational talent and one of the most physically dominant forwards, the reason why James is one of the most accomplished superstars in the history of the game is because of his incredible longevity.

Have you ever wondered what the key to LeBron’s unreal longevity is? Well, according to James, getting good sleep is the utmost priority.

Why does LeBron James prioritize 8 hours of sleep?

During a podcast appearance on “The Tim Ferriss Show”, Bron spoke about the importance of 8 hours of sleep.

“That’s the best way for your body to physically and emotionally be able to recover and get back to 100 percent as possible. Now, will you wake up and feel 100 percent? There are some days you don’t. So some days you feel better than others. But the more, and more, and more time that you get those eight – if you can get nine, that’s amazing.”

The King reiterated his words this past season, after dropping a 30-point triple-double against the Orlando Magic. During the postgame conference, the Lakers forward credited good rest as the reason behind his historic performance.

“I got some more sleep today and was able to come in with some energy and put it out on the floor.”

“I slept last night from 12 to 8,” James said. “I got up, ate breakfast and then went back to sleep from 8:30 to 12:30. That’s pretty good, right?”

Of course, spending millions of dollars on his body is also a huge factor in his insane longevity. However, no one would’ve considered good sleep to be as significant.

