LeBron James’ 15-year-old Bryce James receives first D1 offer from the Dukes

At only 15 years of age, LAL star LeBron JameeBron James’ younger son Bryce James has received his first-ever D1 offer.

LeBron James is one of the most accomplished basketball superstars. Being the durable athlete he is, King James is able to play at an elite level even at the age of 37. Through the 19 seasons as a pro, LBJ has racked up one of the most decorated trophy cabinets – 18 All-Star appearances, 18 All-NBA selections, 4 MVPs, 4 championships, and 4 Finals MVPs, among a whole bunch of other achievements.

However, over the past few years, LeBron’s sons – Bronny James and Bryce James – have been dominating the news with their success.

LBJ’s elder son, Bronny, appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated with his e-sports team, launched a signature collection with PSD underwear, and has even blown up on social media for his recent progress on basketball hardwood.

While the 18-year-old has been gathering a lot of media limelight for his recent successes, his 15-year-old younger brother is not far away, in terms of making the James family proud.

Duquesne Dukes offered Bryce James his first D1 offer

Bryce recently took it to Instagram revealing that he received his first D1 offer from the Duquesne Dukes.

Bryce James receives his first D1 offer…First of many. 🔥✊ pic.twitter.com/lwxZGrdISQ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 22, 2022

As soon as the news went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

This is why LeBron James is the greatest father of all time — doddery.rages (@doddery_rages) August 22, 2022

LeSperm is elite — NBA Expert. (@WhatSeparatesMe) August 22, 2022

We know he aint going there😭 — 🦆 (73-45) (0-0) (@cantguarddurant) August 22, 2022

Just one of many more offers to come young man!! — DGame‼️🗣 (@DionCarolina) August 22, 2022

He’s going straight to the league. Skipping college. Young 🐐 — Luka Donut (@Luka_Donut) August 22, 2022

It’s not common to see 15-year-olds receive D1 offers already. But if you’re the son of the greatest basketball player, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. However, taking no credits away from Bryce. The younger James brother has improved his game tremendously over the few years.

Certainly, this won’t be the last D1 college offer Bryce receives.

