“LeBron James needs to get out of LA”: Charles Oakley says the four-time champion needs to leave the Lakers to collect more rings

LeBron James needs to ask for a trade to Philadelphia or Phoenix if he wants to continue winning, says Charles Oakley

The NBA fraternity is filled with divided opinions and while the noise can be hard to filter, we can often see a semblance of collective understanding at times.

We think the most recent case of this is the form of the Los Angeles Lakers. The 17-time champions have hit a wall. They are currently sitting in the tenth seed and are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The cause for the decline? The jury is still out on that one. While that may be the case, there is no harm in speculation. A big-three consisting of two NBA MVPs should not falter, and yet, here we are.

The latest personality to chime in is Charles Oakley. The Knicks legend was not happy with how the Lakers played expressed his dismay through a bold proclamation.

LeBron James needs to get out of LA. He needs a ring says Charles Oakley.

Charles Oakley says LeBron James should request a trade to Phoenix or Philadelphia to win another ring: https://t.co/TXxOSWZtZ3 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 20, 2022

The legendary rebounder recently appeared on NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe’s show Club Shay Shay. During the show, he said that the 18-time all-star needs to ask for a trade.

Oakley believes that James should ask for a trade to Philadelphia or Phoenix. According to Charles LeBron needs one more ring.

The four-time NBA MVP is averaging superb numbers despite being in his 19th season. He is putting up 29.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game.

While it is very unlikely that the Lakers would make a trade, the superstar could still force his way out. To Charles Oakley, the Suns and Sixers should be the King’s landing spots.