“LeBron James will finish with more points than Michael Jordan and more assists than Magic Johson”: NBA analyst Chris Broussard gives the King his due but has MJ as the undisputed GOAT

NBA analyst acknowledges the greatness of LeBron James but also reminds us of having Michael Jordan ahead of him.

It’s a bittersweet season for superstar LeBron James, who has been etching his name in the history books but has his team at the brink of the play-in tournament. In the recent loss against the Wizards, James surpassed Karl Malone for the second position as the all-time leading scorer.

It’s only a matter of time before James dethrones Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. With LBJ torching records daily, many of his critics have no choice but to accept the basketball savant that he is.

Recently, Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard had a special message for the King, who is now the second all-time scorer in the league and top 10 in the no of assists. Calling James a mixture of Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson, Broussard gave the eighteen-time All-Star his flowers.

Though James continues to be showered by praises, the GOAT debate between him and MJ refuses to die.

Chris Broussard doesn’t budge from his GOAT stance while applauding LeBron James.

James is currently no.2 on the all-time list of scorers in the NBA with 36K+ points. Living up to the image of one of the greatest playmakers, the superstar is 7th in all-time assists with 10K+ of them. The four-time Finals MVP is the only player with 10K+ in points, rebounds, and assists.

James, who has already surpassed Jordan in points, is on his way to exceeding Magic in assists. Thus it was time for even his critics to pay their dues. Now, I don’t expect Skip Bayless to sing praises for the superstar, considering he’s almost made a living criticizing James.

Nonetheless, his Fox Sports colleague Chris Broussard decided to pay the King his respects. Taking to Twitter, the analyst said,

“Y’all know I have MJ ahead of LeBron, but this is amazing: LeBron (often called a mix of MJ & Magic) will finish with more points than MJ and more assists than Magic. Impressive point to note as LeBron continues his assault on the record book.”

Though he may be a couple of rings behind his Airness and Magic, James has individually surpassed them in most of the statistics.

One of the most polarizing players in the history of American sports, James will truly be missed when he decides to hang his boots.