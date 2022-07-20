“LeBron James needs to get Russell Westbrook out of sight!”: Skip Bayless has some bold suggestions for the Lakers to get even a bit better next season

The LA Lakers and LeBron James have some huge decisions to make. One might be to cut ties with Russell Westbrook’s $47 million contract!

The 2021-2022 season was one to forget for LeBron James and the Lakers. The purple and gold finished 11th in the Western Conference, missing out on the Play-in tournament.

As it is with sports, the blame needs to be put on someone. In this case, it has fallen into the laps of the King and his point guard, Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook in particular has received a chunk of the criticism, considering how poorly he performed all season long. Earning him the title of ‘Westbrick’!

Honestly, Westbrook has been all about bricks this season. He can’t shoot. It’s not personal. It’s basketball. And fans have every right to rip him for anything related to basketball.https://t.co/n5OPwwcR4I pic.twitter.com/O5BnrTKWKE — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) March 9, 2022

In fact, Skip Bayless believes that it would be much better for both LeBron and the Lakers if the organization pays Brodie to just sit at home and not play.

Skip Bayless believes Russell Westbrook needs to be out of sight and mind if LeBron James and the Lakers are to improve

It is clear that Jeanie Buss and the LA Lakers need to do something if they are to capitalize on LeBron’s final years. The team attempted to do that last season when they signed Russ to make a ‘Big 3′.

Unfortunately, that experiment ended as an epic failure. Now, fans and analysts are all debating what the Lakers’ next move should be.

UNDISPUTED analyst, Skip Bayless has a suggestion. Skip has suggested that the King and LA need to exile Brodie from the team. Bayless believes that Westbrook’s stats last season are more than enough reason for him to be told to go home!

Should the Lakers release Russell Westbrook? “It might be the best case for LeBron and the Lakers to get Westbrook out of sight and out of mind.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/rw4IqMx1oa — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 20, 2022

It is definitely a bold and somewhat controversial take from Skip. Hopefully, this won’t result in another Twitter beef between himself and Russ.

