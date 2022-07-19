“LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook on call is mind-boggling!”: $1.3 billion worth Lakers stars have Skip Bayless perplexed on their ‘vow’

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis and their fit together at the Lakers has been hugely debated all off-season.

The star trio failed to make the Playoffs in their first season together in LA. With two of the three in the twilight of their careers, this led to much furor about what was next for the Lakers.

The possibility of retooling the Lakers roster has been the talk of the town all off-season. Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine, and more recently Julius Randle have been thrown into trade talks with the Lakers.

However, with Summer League also concluding, there seems to be not much movement surrounding the big three. A split seems further unlikely with Chris Haynes breaking that the trio huddled up over call and vowed to make things work together.

This broke the internet and brought about varied reactions. Naturally, the biggest LeBron James critic had to step in to add fuel to the fire.

Skip Bayless has been a pest on LeBron’s back for as long as one can remember. And today, along with co-host Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless dissected what the “huddle” meant for the Lakers.

What did the Undisputed team make of the trio’s meeting to make things work?

With a trusted source reporting the matter, the Undisputed team was bound to react to the development. Skip and Shannon were quick to point at the tension between LeBron and Russ at Summer League to start off. The duo called this an ego battle between Westbrook and LeBron.

LeBron, Westbrook and AD reportedly had a phone call, vowing to “make it work”@RealSkipBayless reacts pic.twitter.com/IsElnP3eCC — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 19, 2022

Reference was also made to Russell Westbrook firing his agent recently. This had created an additional layer to the drama and Skip and Shannon feel that the latest report from Haynes airs from Russ’ camp.

Such a statement adds credibility to Russ as a professional and takes the spotlight away from him as a public villain.

However it be, the fire is still burning in Los Angeles. The Lakers roster has not seen considerable improvement. While new coach Darwin Ham has overseen the addition of some youth and athleticism, none of it seems to be enough to move the needle.

Therefore, will the Lakers be going with their trio vowing to give it another shot? Or will there be that one big move to break things up and retool?

Skip and Shannon didn’t remark on the same. However, their words seemed to point at them not buying the report entirely. As is the case with us, even the analysts can’t get a hang of what’s happening at LA.

