$200 Million worth Russell Westbrook got his ‘Hand Checked’ after missing 45% of his layups with the Lakers

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook got his hand checked because of the amount of missed layups and turnovers last season

The Los Angeles Lakers made their best effort last offseason to help LeBron James compete for his 5th ring. They traded away all their picks till 2027, in an attempt to build a roster that could compete for the championship.

On paper, they had just that. They traded for Russell Westbrook. The Lakers now had a Big 3 with LeBron and Anthony Davis. They signed former All-Stars like Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard on veteran minimum deals.

However, things didn’t work out as they wanted. They finished with a 33-49 record, good for the 11th seed in the West. The Big 3 barely played 20 odd games together.

Head Coach Frank Vogel was the scapegoat and became the first one to get fired once the season ended. Russell Westbrook, because of his mediocre level of performance, also received a major brunt of the blame.

Russell Westbrook went to a doctor for his missed layups

At the start of the offseason, Russell Westbrook had a player option on his final year with the Lakers. He opted in, and secured his $47 million bag. Already worth $200 million, Russ was under fire for not taking a more team-friendly deal, as James Harden did with the Sixers.

Recently news came that Russ parted ways with his long-time agent Thad Foucher. It wasn’t a pretty parting, and Foucher dropped quite some information on the star after they split ways.

Recently, on the Athletic podcast, it was revealed that Russ went to the doctor to get his hand checked.

Jovan Buha: Russ had his hand checked out because of how much layups he was missing and how terrible his turnovers, ball handling and shooting was. — Swiderman (@LeSwiderman) July 20, 2022

There was a lot more discussed, but no talk about the Russ-Kyrie trade, or any other trade scenarios involving Westbrook.

I guess the Lakers and Russ need to work together and get through the final year of his contract.