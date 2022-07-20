Basketball

$200 Million worth Russell Westbrook got his ‘Hand Checked’ after missing 45% of his layups with the Lakers

$200 Million worth Russell Westbrook got his hand checked after missing 50% of his layups with the Lakers
Raahib Singh

Basketball is more than just a sport for me, it's a lifestyle. Using my platform, I aspire to share my love of the game with others.

Previous Article
Total centuries of Babar Azam: Full list of Babar Azam test centuries
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
$200 Million worth Russell Westbrook got his hand checked after missing 50% of his layups with the Lakers
$200 Million worth Russell Westbrook got his ‘Hand Checked’ after missing 45% of his layups with the Lakers

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook got his hand checked because of the amount of missed layups and…