LeBron James’ new ‘Smurf AP’ watch is a hilarious lapse of judgement

LeBron James is a big watch guy, having a partnership with Audemars Piguet. However, his latest watch has many questioning his taste!

NBA superstars love buying the finest things with their massive seven-figure contracts. It could be anything from cars to mansions.

Most NBA players go for a nice watch these days, and LeBron James is a fine example of this. King James has some of the coolest watches in the game.

In fact, LeBron even has his own exclusive limited edition watch. A watch made by his partners, Audemars Piguet.

Commercial for the $51k LeBron James Watch (only 600 made) by Audemars Piguet | Video: http://t.co/J5Fy5lGx9n pic.twitter.com/ozQ4sHhdM5 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 10, 2013



Safe to say that LeBron’s watch game is fire. However, his latest watch has many people feeling a little blue.

LeBron James shares story featuring new Smurf blue Audemars Piguet watch

LeBron James is one of many NBA superstars who are considered fashion icons. Apart from him, the likes of Allen Iverson, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden come to mind.

Everyone has an eye on what he is wearing, from head to toe. More often than not, the King’s looks are crisp, clean, and extremely fashionable.

However, there are times when even he gets it wrong. As seen in his latest story, where he is sporting a new ‘Smurf Blue’ Audemars Piguet watch, a watch that has social media in turmoil due to its polished finish!

Bron just put this up…. what the smurf is going on?! pic.twitter.com/QQplay6hdo — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) September 28, 2022

Seriously, what in the world is going on here?!

Safe to say that James’ LeSmurf watch will be the talk of the town for quite some time to come. And we’re not sure it’s going to be for the right reasons, at all.

But hey, if Papa Smurf makes him happy, who in the smurf are we to judge?

