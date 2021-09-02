Basketball

“LeBron James only pulls up from the logo for self-promotion!”: Skip Bayless reveals the Lakers’ superstar’s abysmal efficiency on a shot he ‘invented’

"LeBron James only pulls up from the logo for self-promotion!": Skip Bayless reveals the Lakers' superstar's abysmal efficiency on a shot he 'invented'
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan averaged a 30-point triple-double in his role as a point guard": His Airness would flourish in his new role with the Bulls, having one of the greatest streaks of his career
Next Article
The Oval cricket ground weather: What is the weather prediction for India vs England 4th Test Day 1 in London?
Latest NBA News
"LeBron James should just sign DeAndre Jordan already!": Eastern Conference Executive mocks the Lakers by calling them the NBA's retirement home
“LeBron James should just sign DeAndre Jordan already!”: Eastern Conference Executive mocks the Lakers by calling them the NBA’s retirement home

An Eastern Conference Executive mocks LeBron James and the Lakers for their offseason business and…