“LeBron James only pulls up from the logo for self-promotion!”: Skip Bayless reveals the Lakers’ superstar’s abysmal efficiency on a shot he ‘invented’

Skip Bayless gives Lakers star LeBron James an incredibly odd back-handed compliment on Twitter

LeBron James has been one of the best players in the league, if not the best, for a very long time now. But, what many in the NBA community don’t realize is just how much his game has evolved during his time in the league to keep him amongst the best.

During his first few years, the King was an athletic beast, who’s game sense, and effort on both ends knew no bounds. He could essentially do anything he wanted on the inside, and there was nothing you could do about it. Perhaps his only weakness here was his outside shot.

With time though, James started relying a bit less on his own inside scoring, and not only drop more dimes for his teammates, but also start shooting from the outside as well.

Today, the man is so confident in his 3-point shot, it isn’t uncommon to see him essentially pull up from the logo in the middle of a game. And it seems one Skip Bayless has some thoughts to share on that end of things.

Skip Bayless credits LeBron James for inventing the logo shot but criticizes him for his efficiency from there

Okay, let’s be honest here. If it can be helped, taking a shot from the logo isn’t exactly the best idea.

Even for players like Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard, it can be a difficult shot (even if both players make it look mind-bogglingly effortless). So, for LeBron James to take quite a few of those… well as Skip Bayless so eloquently puts it, his efficiency isn’t exactly the best from there. Take a look at the tweet below.

I definitely give LeBron credit for “inventing” the logo 3. Unfortunately he made zero of his 1st 18 attempts. He’s a career 39 of 157 on logos (just 24%!). Some were psychological daggers. Many were bad show-off shots, attempts at self-promoting highlights at team’s expense. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 2, 2021

Now, to be fair to the King, he doesn’t usually take these shots unless his team is blowing the other team out, or if he is simply feeling really good on the night.

Still though, as fans, we’d maybe like to see him decrease his shots from there. At the end of the day, unless it’s forced, there really isn’t any point in taking a shot from so deep.

As much as we hate to say it, we agree with Skip Bayless on this one.

