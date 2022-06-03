“LeBron James owns an insanely rare $6.5 million Tiffany-Patek collaboration watch”: Lakers star who recently became a billionaire, has a timepiece that only 170 people own

LeBron James might be one of the most frugal athletes out there, but the fortune he has made by being just that is incredible. He is the owner of some of the rarest things on the planet.

The King missed the 4th Playoffs of his 19-year illustrious career, he has made it up off the court by achieving one of his long-time goals.

According to Forbes, the Lakers superstar has become the first active billionaire athlete. James has reportedly made $1.2 billion pre-tax money through the grit and grinds that started way before he came into the league in 2003 as an 18-year-old.

Also read: ‘LeBron James’ $1 billion net worth achieved by using slave labour’: NBA Twitter points out Lakers star’s ‘equality’ shoes’ hypocrisy

The 18x All-Star has collected more than $385 million in salary from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers as the NBA’s highest-paid active player.

Off the court, having some of the biggest endorsement deals and his own business ventures like SpringHill Entertainment (worth around 725 million), Lobos Tequila, etc. has raked in more than $900 million.

With that, man gets the right to own some things that only a few on the planet could. And James chose a Tiffany Patek watch among other things.

Anyone else see LeBron in that Tiffany Patek? 👀 pic.twitter.com/0y4x7lWcBy — Jomashop.com (@Jomashop) February 14, 2022

LeBron James owns a rare timepiece that has only 170 editions

NBA players are famous to be notorious for their hard-earned money, and most of them even end up broke soon after retiring from the league. LeBron James might have known that fact while coming into the league and had also seen enough struggles in his pre-NBA life to do that.

And although the man is one of the most careful athletes to spend his dollars as told by his former Cavaliers’ teammate Kevin Love, he didn’t shy away from buying this $6.5 million beautiful “Tiffany Blue” Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref. 5711 watch.

Come on, folks! Don’t think of things he could’ve bought with that kind of money, just let the man enjoy his gorgeous watch, the new Hustle movie from his production house featuring Adam Sandler, and the incredible billionaire status.

Also read: “LeBron James was 2nd on a 3-point list?!?!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Klay Thompson moves to the 2nd spot on all-time Playoff 3 Pointers Made