“LeBron James was 2nd on a 3-point list?!?!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Klay Thompson moves to the 2nd spot on all-time Playoff 3 Pointers Made

Warriors’ Klay Thompson crossed LeBron James to move to the 2nd spot on all-time Playoffs 3 PM, NBA Twitter reacts

The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals, after 2 years of missing the playoffs altogether. The Warriors hosted the Celtics tonight, and were handed their first home-court loss these playoffs. The Celtics outscored the Warriors 40-16 in the 4th, and caused a 24-point swing. From down 12 to winning the game by 12, the Celtics were brilliant in the 4th.

Stephen Curry had a game-high 34 points, but that wasn’t enough to get the Warriors over the line. Andrew Wiggins added another 20 and Klay Thompson had 15. Klay shot 3/7 from the deep to get to his 15. While doing so, he crossed LeBron James on the all-time playoff 3-point made list. Now Klay sits on the 2nd spot, trailing only his Splash Brother, Stephen Curry.

Congrats to @KlayThompson of the @warriors on moving up to 2nd on the All-Time Playoffs 3-Pointers made list! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/aAuPGYEJ2k — NBA (@NBA) June 3, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts to Klay Thompson moving to the 2nd spot

Despite the Warriors not getting a win tonight, Klay Thompson achieved a personal milestone. However, it doesn’t seem like that would matter much to him right now, and they’d only be looking to make things right on Sunday.

However, NBA Twitter saw the same, and couldn’t hold back from sharing their reactions.

Lebron 3rd ?? And he ain’t recognized for his 3 point shot. Naa that man a beast 🥵 @KingJames — Zulkifli Salami (@psalam_) June 3, 2022

It’s going to be a long, long time before anyone catches up to or passes Steph and Klay for playoff 3 pointers. — Lucy K (@lucylucylucy555) June 3, 2022

See the gap?? Steph is a different guy I swear. https://t.co/l1kUsinZQz — AJ 👑 (@AJ_Ahenkan) June 3, 2022

Hoping Klay takes a moment to reel in his accomplishment, and then go back to focusing on the next game. The Dubs need to win Game 2, so that Games 3 and 4 on the road don’t feel as brutal.