LeBron James Playing 24 Straight Minutes Reminiscent Of A 300Lb Man Running Away From A Dog, Says Business Partner Rich Paul

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

One of the strangest coaching decisions in the Timberwolves and Lakers’ opening round series occurred in Game 4. Lakers coach J.J. Redick decided to play his starting rotation, including a 40-year-old LeBron James, for the entire second half in Game 4. The squad was noticeably wiped and ended up losing a nail-biter 116-113. Now, days after the Wolves sent the Lakers packing, Rich Paul is breaking his silence on that decision.

Advertisement

The Game 4 loss was essentially a backbreaker for the Purple and Gold. Not only did it not pan out in a W, but it tired the Lakers out for Game 5, which Minnesota took full advantage of to put the final nail in the coffin.

Redick was even criticized by the media after the game, a moment that pissed him off and forced him to leave on the spot. The controversial decision will seemingly haunt Redick at least for a season.

Paul actually didn’t think it was crazy for Redick to put that much trust in his core rotation. “He’s playing his players he feel like can win the game,” he said during an interview on the Haynes Briefs program. “The last thing you’re thinking about is people being fatigued in a do-or-die situation.” To further drive home that point, Paul decided to use a wild analogy.

“You may be 300 pounds but if you walk past that house and that dog come out that driveway, you taking off,” said the famed sports agent, which prompted the show host to laugh. “You gonna have to hit that gate.”

While the analogy was incredibly specific, it’s still pretty spot on. Redick assumed that leaving James, Reaves, Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Rui Hachimura would pay off. It didn’t, but that was a gamble that sometimes a coach has to make. The criticism he got for leaving James due to his age needs to go as well, especially considering the shape the future Hall of Famer is still in.

Few athletes in the world at any age or in as good of shape as LeBron James at 40

James has arguably the best resume in NBA history. His record-breaking performances and championship triumphs far outweigh his shortcomings. You would think that in his 22nd season and now in his 40s, the King would slow down. You would be wrong.

LBJ broke down his insanely dedicated workout routines during a chat with fellow NBA legend Steve Nash on Amazon’s Mind The Game. After revealing that he shows up to practice hours beforehand to hit the gym, James explained why he stays on such a regimented routine throughout the season.

“It’s the same routine because it’s a cadence,” he stated. “I know my body is going to react well to it. I know my body is formed and how I’m going to get the most out of it for games.” Nash was impressed, not just with LBJ’s routine, but his reasoning for wanting to stay on one.

“How can I be to optimal shape and game-ready for the next day?” he asked rhetorically. “I’m always thinking about the next day.” The mindset makes sense. That’s why he’s The King. And no one can ever take that away from him.