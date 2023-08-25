“Found My Zen Targeting Kendrick Perkins”: Gabrielle Union’s Candid Response to Russell Westbrook’s Wife Nina Brings Back 2012 Dwyane Wade Clip

Gabrielle Union, the wife of Dwyane Wade recently appeared on Nina Westbrook’s podcast, The Relationship Chronicles with Nina Westbrook, where they discussed a variety of topics. One of the things they discussed was the term “zen” or peace of mind. Westbrook asked Union what she does to find it, and the actress gave an interesting answer. She revealed that targeting Kendrick Perkins is what helps her find “zen”. After all, she’s probably still annoyed with Perk after his antics in a 2012 match saw him kick her husband in the face.

In 2012, the OKC Thunder took on the Miami Heat in an intense matchup. During one play in the game, the Thunder’s Serge Ibaka dished the ball to Kendrick Perkins who rose up for the slam. Jamming it in, Big Perk raised his feet up while hanging off the rim, kicking D-Wade in the face. Even after he landed he continued to rest his leg on Wade’s shoulder, which did not sit well with the three-time NBA Champion. It was a moment that certainly led to a lot of bad blood.

Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union reveals she finds “zen” in targeting Kendrick Perkins

Dwyane Wade and Russell Westbrook are two of the biggest names in NBA history. They’ve gained a reputation as two of the feistiest and most dominant guards of all time. With such reputations, it isn’t that surprising that they have to deal with a lot of heckling and more during league games. And this often affects their family members.

Recently, Russ had to go through the whole “Westbrick” saga. Something that took its toll on his family. So, when his wife Nina Westbrook had D-Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union on her podcast, they discussed how they maintain their attitudes and personas in the game. And, one of the things they talked about is “zen”. In other words, how they find their peace of mind with their husbands on the court.

This led to an interesting answer from Union. Unlike Nina, Gabrielle can be quite rumbunctious in the stands. And, the way she has found “zen”, is by targeting Kendrick Perkins. Union clearly isn’t a fan of Big Perk, and there could be a variety of reasons for that. Perhaps it’s the endless number of hot takes he has. Or, more likely, his infamous dunk against the Heat that saw him kick D-Wade in the face.

“I found my zen by targeting Kendrick Perkins. That is what brought me my zen. Listen you wanna come with it…let’s come with it. On court. Off court. Hard foul. Listen, Imma see you at a different end of this court!”

It definitely was an unexpected answer, one that even had Nina Westbrook laughing. But, Union has always been a huge sports fan, and when it comes to her husband, she’ll do whatever she can to defend him. Even if it means taking on a 6’10”, 270-pound behemoth like Kendrick Perkins.

D-Wade got his own form of revenge on Big Perk when he returned the favor and dunked on him

A few days after Kendrick Perkins disrespectfully dunked on Dwyane Wade, Flash got his revenge. This time playing in Miami, Wade absolutely crushed Perkins with a disrespectful dunk of his own. Driving to the basket from the left, Wade spun past Serge Ibaka before elevating for the dunk right in Big Perk’s face.

It was an incredible moment and one that Wade describes as his second-best dunk of all time. After all, he had planned this out meticulously, and at the opportune moment, returned the disrespect he had received by tenfold.

To be fair to Wade, it was amazing, and surely something that even Perkins would not have forgotten. Fans around the world have no choice but to agree with D-Wade. It undeniably is one of the best highlights of his career.