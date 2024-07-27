LeBron James Poses with Team USA Basketball in Front of Eiffel Tower During Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony for this year’s Paris Olympics concluded successfully despite some hiccups like rain and terrorist threats. The procession that took place on the River Seine ended when the parade of boats reached the Eiffel Tower. After the four-hour-long event, the USA Men’s Basketball Team made sure to get a picture together in front of the lit-up wonder of the world.

Advertisement

After the ceremony ended, the athletes onboard Team USA’s vessel stepped out to stretch their limbs and enjoy the view. The Eiffel Tower gleamed in the background, and Team USA’s captain, LeBron James, thought it would be a good idea to capture the moment with a photo.

Unlike the iconic 1997 photo of Jordan’s Bulls posing in front of the monument, the 2024 roster of USA stars chose to sport a more informal look. LeBron James posted the picture to his Instagram stories, adding a line of fire emojis beneath it to describe the team’s mood.

The photo included all 12 members of the Team USA roster, with LeBron even tagging his teammates on the post, namely Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Bam Adebayo, Derrick White, and Tyrese Haliburton.

LeBron James poses with the gang pic.twitter.com/IpfN73DgzH — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) July 27, 2024

In the photo, LeBron stands in the middle of the frame, sporting his white Ralph Lauren blazer, which was different from the blue blazers that every other Team USA athlete wore. This distinction in attire was due to James’s responsibility as the flagbearer for his country.

Most athletes wore a similar fit.

Their attire consisted of a Ralph Lauren blazer with red and white pin stripes, striped Oxford dress shirts, matching ties, and immaculately crafted dress shoes. But the jeans that USA players wore were the only eyesore in the team’s matching attire. The whole fit was sponsored by Ralph Lauren.

Now that the festivities are over, Team USA will focus on getting the Gold for America. They will take on two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic and Team Serbia for their Olympic opener on Sunday at 11 ET.