LeBron James ‘Proud’ of Wife Savannah James, Shows Off Her ‘Let It Break’ Venture

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Laker LeBron James and his wife Savannah James sit court side at the McDonald’s All American game during the first half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Savannah James recently announced her new initiative Let It Break which will soon be launched for the public. In the last few months, the entrepreneur and philanthropist has started several new ventures to add to her already impressive portfolio as a businesswoman. In this moment of celebration, her superstar husband, LeBron James is first in line, as always, to congratulate her for taking on another challenge.

LeBron shared the big news on his X profile with a heartfelt caption for Savannah and her friends and business partners. He wrote,

King James also shared the article from Harpers Bazaar that features his queen and her friends talking about their new venture. The idea behind Savannah stepping out to start new businesses stems from a conversation that she had with her daughter Zhuri.

Three years ago, Zhuri told her mother that she wanted to be just like her when she grew up, and that made Savannah think about taking on different ventures.

The growth and journey is ALL TO REAL! So PROUD of you Queen 👸🏾!! CONGRATULATIONS to you, April, Porsha and you guys whole powerful community within “LET IT BREAK “ 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🤎🤎🤎https://t.co/mkSOG11D16 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 21, 2024

Let It Break is an initiative that she is starting with April McDaniel, the founder of the creative agency, Crown + Conquer, and Porsha Ellis. The core mission of this is to provide overall mental, physical, and spiritual wellness.

It will be a membership-based community that focuses on “personal growth and self-discovery.” With the agenda to make women the stronger version of themselves by catering to their well-being, the initiative will also provide the necessary tools for relationship building.

Savannah said during the conversation, “I’ve done different modalities of therapy and different things for mental health, but this is a space that is—not new to me, but I’m ready now to put two feet or 10 toes into [launching Let It Break] in this way.”

She added that she is really looking forward to making the resources available for the community as she understands the value of meaningful relationships.

An added element of benefit through this initiative will also be to help find new friendships with the members of the club. It all might sound like it’s networking, but the three women, who are spearheading this program, are adamant not to call it that.