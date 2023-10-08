“Mom Ready to Cook Too!”: LeBron James Praises Wife Savannah’s ‘Killer’ Look as Son Bryce Lands Offer From Ohio State Buckeyes

Recently, Bryce James traveled back home to Ohio for an unofficial college visit. Touring Ohio State University, Bryce received an offer to play for the Buckeyes, a huge moment for the 16-year-old, who still has a while to choose his ideal college program. After all, he is a part of the class of 2025, and will likely have a number of colleges vying for his commitment even at this time. Nevertheless, it was a milestone in his young career, as he finished his first unofficial college visit. Posting the same on Instagram, Bryce shared a lot of pictures, the last of which was one with his mother, Savannah James who joined him on the visit. Seeing his wife, LeBron James decided to get into the comments section and compliment her on her stunning looks. Not the first time he has done so, and it likely won’t be the last time either.

In the state of Ohio, the James household is pretty much royalty. This is thanks in large part to Cleveland’s hometown hero, LeBron James, the man who led the Cavaliers to their first NBA Championship. As such, even his family gets the royal treatment every time they’re in town. Needless to say, Bryce James’ recent visit was no different.

Returning home for his first-ever college visit, Bryce was welcomed to Ohio State University. A member of the class of 2025, there is still time before he has to choose his college. Nevertheless, the Buckeyes decided to get in on the odds early and offered the 16-year-old a chance to play for them two years down the line.

A huge milestone for Bryce, and one that he decided to celebrate by posting on Instagram. He received a lot of congratulations, with his elder brother, Bronny even hyping him up in the comments section. His father, King James got in on the action too. However, instead of hyping up his son, he chose to compliment his wife, who attended the visit along with Bryce.

“Mom ready to cook too I see!”

Leave it to The King to turn his son’s first college visit into an opportunity to earn some brownie points with his wife. But, all jokes aside, LeBron must be beyond proud of his son for this major accomplishment and will likely hype him up till the end of time, whether he chooses to play for the Buckeyes or not.

Bronny James also received an offer from the Buckeyes but ultimately chose USC

Much like his brother Bryce, Bronny James also received an offer from the Buckeyes. It was one of the first offers he received, and he even completed the official college visit with his father LeBron James in attendance. He kept the university in his Top-3 for months but ultimately decided to stay in California.

Committing to the University of Southern California, Bronny is all set to play college ball with the USC Trojans. The Buckeyes will be hoping for a different outcome with Bryce, but a lot can change. Especially considering the 16-year-old still has two years left before he makes his choice of college.

Regardless of their choices, LeBron is sure to support his sons through it all. After all, whether they play for USC or Ohio State, or even take their talents to the G-League, The King has only one thing on his mind. Sharing the court with them in the NBA.