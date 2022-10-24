“LeBron James Really Thought He Was Michael Jordan With That Fadeaway”: Fans Mercilessly Troll Lakers Star Following Failed Game-Winning Attempt Against Damian Lillard

Oct 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) misses the game winning shot against Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) during the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan is well remembered for his clutch gene. A gene that some fans believe LeBron James does not possess.

Last night, the LA Lakers took on the Portland Trail Blazers. The Purple and Gold were looking to grab their first win of the season but fell short to Damian Lillard.

Nevertheless, the Lakers put on a show, with their leader LeBron James going off. The four-time champion scored 31 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out eight assists.

As such, with the scores at 106-104, The King was handed the last play of the game. James tried to pull off a clutch fadeaway only to brick it, prompting fans to claim he would never be Michael Jordan.

Fan trolls LeBron James after he misses last-minute Jordanesque fadeaway shot

Over the years, fans around the NBA have debated on who is the GOAT of the league. Is it LeBron James or Michael Jordan?

Well, one fan believes The King will never be MJ. Especially after LeBron’s failed attempt at a clutch fadeaway that would have tied the game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

LeBron thought he was Michael Jordan with that fadeaway😂😂 Continuing last yrs streak of missed clutch shots at the end of the game pic.twitter.com/LzXxnQyEyn — BossHogg (@6Hogg6) October 23, 2022

The fan went on to suggest that James continues to miss clutch shot after clutch shot. Something His Airness, Michael Jordan hardly ever did.

The tweet has and will certainly rile up LeBron’s fans. It is unlikely the debate will end any time soon.

LeBron James is looking to take the GOAT status from MJ by becoming the all-time leading scorer

The 2022-2023 season is a huge one for LeBron James. The King is looking to finally establish himself as the greatest of all time, by surpassing the current all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

1,325 points remain between LeBron James and the all-time NBA scoring record. The Lakers’ season tips off tomorrow at 10 PM ET on TNT. pic.twitter.com/EodOHVwBG1 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) October 17, 2022

With this The King may finally be able to end the debate between himself and Michael Jordan. Only time will tell if that will ever happen.

