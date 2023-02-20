“LeBron James RUINED the Dunk Contest!”: Stephen a Smith Blamed ‘Scoring King’ for Lowered Quality of All-Star Festivities

Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Team LeBron forward LeBron James (6) dunks the ball as Team Giannis forward Pascal Siakam (43) looks on in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is a bonafide superstar, one of the biggest the NBA has ever seen. As a professional, The King has done it all and achieved everything the league has to offer.

Championships, MVPs, All-NBA teams, All-Defensive teams, All-Star teams, there is almost nothing left for him to achieve. He even broke the scoring record recently, cementing him as one of the greatest athletes of all time.

That being said, there is one thing that LeBron does not have. Although he has never actively chased after it, King James has never won nor participated in the Dunk Contest. This is something that First Take analyst, Stephen A Smith, believes has been the key reason behind it’s downfall.

Stephen A Smith delivers hot take, claims that LeBron James has ruined the Dunk Contest

The All-Star break is something that fans and players alike look forward to, mainly due to all the festivities on display. One in particular that catches everybody’s eye is the Slam Dunk Contest.

Given last year’s dry performance, expectations were not high for this season. However, the contestants did not disappoint, as they all put on exceptional performances, with the 76ers’ Mac McClung coming out on top.

Every dunk by MAC MCCLUNG in his almost flawless victory at the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest Tap the glass over 2 people: 50

360 windmill: 49.8

Double Pump Reverse: 50

540!!!: 50 And made every dunk on the first try

SHAQ: “He saved the dunk contest” pic.twitter.com/5RGjujUCMU — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 19, 2023

That being said, one person was left unsatisfied. First Take’s Stephen A Smith has always had an issue with the spectacle. Why? Because he believes it has been ruined since 2003, simply by LeBron James refusing to participate in the event.

“Let’s understand that when we think about the absence of the stars participating in the Slam Dunk Contest, LeBron James is the one responsible for that. He’s given us everything else…everything else! But when it comes to the All-Star Slam Dunk competition, he never showed up. And, it’s because of him that others felt it was okay to follow. And that is why the Slam Dunk Contest is not what it used to be and what it once was!”

A bit much from Stephen A. After all, every player has a right to decide what they wish to participate in. Although, one cannot deny that LeBron in the Dunk Contest would be a treat to watch.

LeBron did not participate in the Dunk Contest because it did not align with his brand

There can be no denying LeBron James is one of the best in-game dunkers of all time. However, fans are not satisfied at just this stage. They have been hoping and begging for The King to try his hand at the Dunk Contest. Unfortunately, that will never happen, as he admits it does not work well with his brand.

LeBron James explains why he’s never taken part in an NBA Slam Dunk Contest: http://t.co/maurI0miOu pic.twitter.com/tkdZahrIzo — Complex (@Complex) February 13, 2015

It’s a shame, really. Watching LeBron would have been a dream come true. Too bad The King has his own agenda, and the Dunk Contest is nowhere on it.

