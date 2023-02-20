“I Wouldn’t Draft Myself Either”: Nikola Jokic on Being Picked 7th by LeBron James From the All-Star Starters Pool

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo raised several eyebrows while drafting the players to represent their teams from the pool of 22 available players. Neither of them went for Nikola Jokic before they had chosen 6 other players.

One might think that the top MVP candidate in the 2023 race would be offended by it. However, the Joker hilariously went up to James and asked him to pick him up instead to save himself from being the last of the draft.

And after Team Giannis won the All-Star Game, the Serbian international spoke candidly about the wholesome pre-game exchange between him and the King.

Nikola Jokic says even wouldn’t pick himself for the All-Star game

We might never know a 2x MVP as humble as Nikola Jokic who did not just make the All-Star Draft fun, but also said after the game that even he would not pick himself first for an All-Star type game.

The man just means that the game is not that flashy for an All-Star game where there’s hardly any contest and both teams are just trying to have a fun game with every individual showing all of their best moves.

He didn’t look much interested in winning the game for team LeBron either. He just put up 4 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists while playing over 20 minutes which as per this season’s standard of his, was enough to get a triple-double.

Jokic is humble even for saying that. His passes are as magnificent as it gets and are good enough for any All-Star event in the history of the game.

Jokic is generational

Not trying to rhyme here. That man literally is Magic Johnson in Wilt Chamberlain’s stature. The 6ft 11’ center is so good at passing that the Nuggets, or any team that has him for that matter, would never need a playmaker.

His in-game passes in the regular season or even in the Playoffs will make you wonder if you’re watching a real game or an All-Star game. So, whatever he says, he belongs there.

