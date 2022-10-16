“LeBron James saved my life!”: Carmelo Anthony Almost Died Until Lakers Superstar Turned Into “MacGyver”

Carmelo Anthony tells a tale about how LeBron James once turned into “MacGyver”. Is there anything the Lakers superstar can’t do?

So, turns out Carmelo Anthony owes his life to LeBron James. Not figuratively, but quite literally. The 38-year-old once almost drowned when he was on vacation and who else but LeBron James to the rescue!

Yeah, the story itself is quite fantastic. We all know the bond that the “Banana Boat Crew” share. The crew, which consists of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Paul grew close during their stay for Team USA.

As the “Redeem Team” documentary on Netflix unraveled the bond between the four, we now know how they got so close and why they are still a tightly knit group.

Carmelo’s tale is proof that these guys spend a lot of their time together. And apparently, LeBron James is nothing short of a real-life hero.

Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade reminisce about LeBron James’ heroics!

In a sit down with Carmelo Anthony and Dwayne Wade, both of them recount a tale from their summer adventure. But this one is special. Carmelo fell off and almost drowned.

He recalls that he was being swept away from the boat by the strong current and the wind, and for a moment, he thought it was all over. Until, a 6’9″ tall man jumped into the water.

Melo talks about how LeBron Jumped in like “MacGyver” and how he brought him back with just one arm! Wade and Melo then talk about how often they talk about this moment. And Anthony gives a nod to how Bron saved his life and how his “little flippers” aka feet, weren’t working for him that day.

You can watch the full video here.

What is next for Melo?

Out of a contract for this season, Carmelo Anthony is still looking for a team. And while he is still looking for a role he can fill, he is out here narrating stories that has all our attention.

Anthony is a legendary player and he definitely deserves to be on a team this season. While a lot of Twitter folk argued that Blake Griffin deserved his chance, we think that if he could get into a team, so should Carmelo.

Where do you think Carmelo should end up? Will he get enough playing time to move up the all-time scorers’ list?

