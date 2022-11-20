Carmelo Anthony’s Son, Kiyan Anthony Gets an Offer from Syracuse, Bettering LeBron James’ Son and Compatriot, 6ft 6″ Bryce James 

Being Carmelo Anthony’s son comes with some of the highest expectations bestowed on a basketball player. Young Kiyan Anthony, who is only 15, can fulfill them. To a great extent we think. And who else is his compatriot? None other than Bryce James, son of LeBron James!

Kiyan still has a lot of time and more importantly, he has a teacher like Carmelo Anthony in his corner. The NBA legend and doting father has tons of time on his hands. The result is that Kiyan will able to hone skills that none of his compatriots might possess. And as we have already seen, he is developing skills that will take him to the next level.

In honor of @kiyananthony receiving a scholarship offer from Syracuse University, here’s a wholesome clip of Melo teaching a really young Kiyan one of the greatest moves in his arsenal, the jab step. Congrats Kiyan 🍊 pic.twitter.com/C85B1TsS5p — Me7o World (@MeloCentral) November 15, 2022

Kiyan was also just offered a scholarship and it looks bright.

Also read: “Charles Barkley Showed Up Looking Like A Math Teacher”: Ernie and Kenny Hilariously Roasted Chuck For His Peculiar Dressing Sense

Carmelo Anthony’s son is ready to carry on his legacy

Carmelo Anthony is Syracuse University’s greatest-ever player, and young Kiyan might have to carry on that mantle. He just got offered a scholarship to Syracuse.

🚨Syracuse is offering a scholarship to Kiyan Anthony🚨 Kiyan is a 4 star prospect and the son of Carmelo Anthony 🔥 (Via @BallerTV ) pic.twitter.com/M1VtThIfNS — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 13, 2022

Melo won an NCAA championship with Syracuse in 2003 and Kiyan has time to do the same. He is only a four-star recruit as of now and if he hopes to make it to the NBA, he needs to work on his skillset.

Kiyan Anthony has received a scholarship from Syracuse! Melo won an NCAA Championship at Syracuse in 2003 🍊🏀 pic.twitter.com/fmLkcQVYpr — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 13, 2022

Also read: “If You’re Lazy, I Don’t Wanna Talk or Deal with You”: 5x NBA Champion Kobe Bryant Once Revealed How he Feared Feeling Dumb

Just how good is Kiyan Anthony? And how does he stack up to Bryce James?

The question remains as though, how good is Kiyan actually? He is a four-star recruit, after all, however, his real comparison lies with Bryce James. The son of LeBron James and the brother of Bronny, Bryce has been appearing in the spotlight a lot lately.

Just like Kiyan, he too was offered a scholarship but his offer was not from a college as big as Syracuse and it looks like young Bryce is looking for better offers. Just take a look at his performance tonight.

LeBron came through once again to watch his son. And we think these two might strike up a rivalry soon enough.

LeBron pulled up to watch Bryce James and Sierra Canyon ball out tonight 👀🚨 pic.twitter.com/CbF8ngzxK4 — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) November 20, 2022

Also read: “Guy Can’t Wash his Head Anymore”: Kevin Durant Hilariously Fulfills a Fan’s Desire to be Autographed on Forehead