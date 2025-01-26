LeBron James’ Son Bryce Reenacts First Meeting With Girlfriend’s Father

Sierra Canyon’s Bryce James (5), the son of NBA player LeBron James, stands with his teammates by the bench before the game between Sierra Canyon and Bartlett High School during Memphis Hoopfest in Eads, Tenn., on Friday, January 3, 2025. Credit: © Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LeBron James’ younger son, Bryce, may still be a few years away from living out his NBA dream. However, the 17-year-old has still been making waves in his personal life, including getting a girlfriend, Sadie. Bryce recently re-enacted how he approached Sadie’s father during their first meeting.

Attempting to show he is a respectful partner, Bryce revealed what he said to his girlfriend’s father during an appearance on Kai Cenet’s stream. It may have worked out during the real deal, but it’s safe to say Bryce’s reenactment with a group of influencers standing behind him made for an awkward situation. Still, Bryce tried to show off the calm and collected demeanor he had while meeting a very important person.

“Hey, Mr. Smith, doing good? Yessir,” Bryce started the video. “I love everything you doing, I see you loving your daughter. She looks great. Just, you know, I’m a great guy. Love to get to know you more…” The Arizona commit was unable to finish the rest of his introduction as Druski jumped in to cut him off, questioning what was going on.

Bryce turned around confused after the interruption as the crew jumped to his defense. Kai Cenat and the rest of the stream accused Druski of being a hater for barging in during Bryce’s moment.

Bryce has reportedly been dating Sadie Johnson, as the two have been spotted holding hands and engaging in fun activities several times recently.

James and Johnson have been seen together on numerous occasions

During the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, both Bronny and Bryce James were spotted courtside with a woman by their side. For Bronny, it was his girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, the daughter of Hollywood producer Salli Richardson-Whitfield and actor Dondré Whitfield. Bryce, however, was spotted with his new girl for the first time, who turned out to be Sadie.

LeBron knew who both of the young women were, high-fiving both Johnson and Whitfield pre-game. Both couples were invited to a private afterparty following the United States’ victory over France in the Gold Medal game. So while the public may not have known about Bryce’s relationship, that doesn’t mean he and Sadie weren’t already close.

Bryce and Sadie’s dating rumors continued to heat up at the Paris Olympics. The two were supposedly tight-lipped when it came to their supposed relationship, but the pair later posted a video together of them at a theme park, likely the Disneyland location in the area. The short clip showed the pair driving together, with Johnson’s hand notably placed on Bryce’s thigh, confirming the rumors.