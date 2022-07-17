“LeBron James spent $50,000 a week to train with Hakeem Olajuwon!” : How much money does Rockets legend, “The Dream” take to share his secrets?

Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon is arguably the most skilled big man to have graced the NBA.

The #1 pick from the legendary draft class of 1984, Hakeem Olajuwon set the standard for centers in the NBA. Olajuwon’s grace and poise as a big man started a renaissance movement for bigs in the league.

His dream shake became arguably the most effective post-move ever and gained Hakeem superstar status. Olajuwon’s offensive skill set combined with his incredible defense made him one of the premier players of his era.

Hakeem led the Houston Rockets to two NBA championships in the 1990s. Olajuwon’s legacy as the GOAT Rocket has not seen a challenge, even from a formerly red-hot James Harden.

Hakeem’s reputation as one of the smartest and most skilled players to play the game made picking his brains an enticing prospect for players. After all, who would not like to be taught the post moves of Hakeem by the man himself?

And as the saying goes, if you are good at something? Never do it for free.

Hakeem Olajuwon’s priceless skill set was reportedly up for sale for a considerably weekly fee.

How much were lessons with Hakeem worth?

Training with Hakeem in Houston became a trending off-season exercise for NBA stars. From LeBron James to Kobe Bryant, the cream of the cream started approaching The Dream for mentorship.

LeBron’s stint under Hakeem’s wing was in particular well recorded. During the NBA lockout, with an extended off-season, LeBron James was sighted multiple times training with the Hall of Fame Center.

However, the exercise was definitely not just out of goodwill. The price for elite education is never less.

Money definitely isn’t a concern for Billionaire LeBron James, but he still had to dish out a handsome $50,000 a week for Hakeem’s tutelage. The weekly fee was revealed by Kelly Dwyer in 2012 when Knicks star Amar’e Stoudemire approached Hakeem for his coaching.

The former Houston Rockets star has enjoyed considerable success via his students. Kobe, LeBron, Yao Ming, Stoudemire, Dwight Howard, and the likes are stars who have reportedly improved their game with the “Dream” guiding them.

Now every time you see a dream shake on the court, you can guess there was probably a good chunk of money that went into making it happen.

