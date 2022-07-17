Basketball

“LeBron James spent $50,000 a week to train with Hakeem Olajuwon!” : How much money does Rockets legend, “The Dream” take to share his secrets?

"LeBron James spent $50,000 a week to train with Hakeem Olajuwon!" : How much money does Rockets legend, "The Dream" take to share his secrets?
Achyuth Jayagopal

Previous Article
"F1 is ruthless" - George Russell admits road to F1 was 'a lot harder' than he thought
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James spent $50,000 a week to train with Hakeem Olajuwon!" : How much money does Rockets legend, "The Dream" take to share his secrets?
“LeBron James spent $50,000 a week to train with Hakeem Olajuwon!” : How much money does Rockets legend, “The Dream” take to share his secrets?

Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon is arguably the most skilled big man to have graced the…