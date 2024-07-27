LeBron James Sports $210,000 Audemars Piguet During Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

LeBron James was gleaming in his white blazer as the USA contingent passed through the River Seine during the Paris Olympic opening ceremony. As the flagbearer for the 600+ Team USA athletes (alongside tennis star Coco Gauff), King James held his head high amidst heavy rain, which added a dramatic touch to the whole display. LeBron was also aptly dressed for the grand occasion. While his overall outfit looked clean, his wristwatch stood out the most.

King James was rocking an “Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon Extra Thin” timepiece. As per Super Watchman, the watch is retailing at $210,000 currently.

The bracelet of the 41 mm wristwatch is made of 18k rose gold. Meanwhile, the bezel shines with its blue sapphire colors.

Consistent with the blue theme, the inside of the watch is defined by a blue Tappiserie dial. The combination of rose gold, blue sapphire, and blue Tappiserie looked brilliant on LeBron’s wrist.

The theme of the watch fit exquisitely with his white blazer and stripe-printed Oxford shirt. The NBA superstar exuded a majestic look that set him apart from his peers.

The rest of the contingent was rocking blue blazers, which made for an added effect. Ralph Lauren designed their sleek outfits, which had elements of both a casual and formal look. The blazers featured the US Olympic team logo on the right side of the chest and Ralph Lauren’s Big Pony logo on the left side.

James’ outfit brilliantly represented the blue, white, and red colors of the USA flag. The NBA legend was voted as the flagbearer this year by his fellow athletes. This is the fourth time he is participating in the Olympics, having won two gold medals already in his decorated career.

He will be crucial for his squad’s chances of winning the gold medal in what is expected to be a difficult race to the top. The team is part of Group C, which will pit them against Serbia, South Sudan, and Puerto Rico. Team USA is expected to top the group and advance to the Quarterfinals despite the uptick in competition.