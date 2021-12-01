“LeBron James told me he doesn’t have any symptoms!”: Anthony Davis reveals his conversations with the Lakers star after he was missing due to Covid protocols

LeBron James tested positive for Covid prior to the Kings game Tuesday night. Lakers teammate Anthony Davis says he is asymptomatic and feeling quite fine.

The 36-year old LeBron James joins the list of prominent players who tested positive for Covid-19 this season. The LA Lakers superstar returned two positive tests on Tuesday and enter the league’s health safety protocols as a result.

Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from a double-digit deficit to defeat the Sacramento Kings by 25 points. Fogel motivated his team to buckle down on the defensive end when they were trailing by 9 at halftime. Lakers outscored King 67-33 in the second half to cross the .500 mark and take 8th position in the west.

LA Lakers are at the risk of losing LeBron James for 10 days due to Covid-19

LeBron James is expected to miss a minimum of 10 days if he doesn’t return a positive test on Wednesday. He is fully vaccinated, however, the 4x champion tested positive for Covid-19 prior to the game against Sacramento Kings.

Lakers can’t seem to catch a break with some or the other starter always listed on the injury report. Earlier this season LeBron James missed about 8 games due to abdominal strain and the Lakers went 3-5 without him. Although his return didn’t drastically turn things around for the team he is invaluable to them.

AD says he talked to LeBron today to check on him. He says “COVID is a scary thing,” and after he saw Joel Embiid say he thought he wasn’t gonna make it, he was worried. He says LeBron told him he was asymptomatic, and feeling “good.” — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 1, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid battled with Covid-19 all of November and wasn’t sure if he was going to make it. The All-star center returned to the Sixers’ starting lineup last week after missing 20 days of action. His team slipped from #1 seed in the east to #9 without their MVP.

LeBron James and the Lakers are unlikely to meet a similar fate. According to AD, James is asymptomatic and feeling good at the moment. In addition, the Lakers have Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook at their disposal, unlike the Sixers.

They will face city rivals LA Clippers who are themselves without a starter this season. Although these two teams are no longer the title favorites their matchup is always exciting and now more balanced as LeBron is sidelined.

