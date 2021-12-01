“Why did Julius Randle have to get a tech after Kevin Durant bamboozled him?!”: Stephen A Smith shares his hilariously uncensored reaction after Knicks fall to Nets

Stephen A Smith reacts to the New York Knicks going down against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets

Who expected Knicks vs Nets to be that good of a game? We know we didn’t.

This match was close throughout, and especially in the 4th quarter. In fact, in that final period, there were over 7 lead changes, giving you an idea of just how much these two teams were duking it out.

Evan Fournier even hit a tough three with just 17 seconds left in the game, to bring the score level at 110 each. All the Knicks needed now, was a stop. And we’d love to say they got it, but…

In the end, James Johnson got fouled while the score was level, and made both his free throws. And so, eventually, the game ended with a score of 110-112.

For the Nets, it is Bing Bong time, we believe. For the Knicks though, we don’t think we can even begin to imagine the pain of that loss. Fortunately though, it seems that we don’t have to because Stephen A Smith has already given us his visual reaction on the matter.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Stephen A Smith hits out at Julius Randle for getting T’d up after getting bamboozled by Kevin Durant during the game

If you don’t already know by now, Stephen A Smith has been a Knicks fan for quite some time now. To the point where the team’s dark ages have given us some hilariously memeable moments.

With New York on the rise though, the man has been given more and more to be happy about in the last two seasons. Which in turn, probably makes this loss that much harder to take.

How do we know? Well, take a peek at the tweet below.

Yep.

It’s okay Knicks fans, it happens sometimes. And when it gets hard, you only need to remember one important thing.

Bing Bong.

