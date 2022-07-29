LeBron James’ trading card could have gone for a Lamborghini if not for $2.4 million bid

Sports cards are an extremely fun and lucrative hobby. In fact, one LeBron James card has a value to be equivalent to a Lamborghini!

Growing up, every little kid is encouraged to have a hobby. In the 21st century, one of the more popular hobbies is collecting trading cards.

These trading cards can vary from the fictional kind to something more realistic like sports cards. Some of the most expensive cards in the world feature sports icons.

From the likes of baseball icon, Babe Ruth to the GOAT of basketball, Michael Jordan, sports trading cards are everywhere. In fact, Panini America recently revealed a particularly interesting LeBron James card!

Triple Logoman! Recently some pictures got leaked of what some of the top cards in @paniniamerica’s Flawless basketball will look like! One card that stood out was a Lebron James Triple logoman! What will this legendary card sell for? pic.twitter.com/yRO8VFykU1 — Sports Cards Nonsense (@SCN_Gio) January 21, 2022

The card is so rare, that it sold for $2.4 million in an auction. One online platform offered anyone who sold it using their website a Lamborghini.

A $2.4 million LeBron James card is worth a Lamborghini according to the online marketplace, WhatNot

In this day and age, the uber-wealthy have a lot of money to spend on what some might consider trivial. For example, a piece of paper with three pictures of LeBron on it.

Recently, the LeBron James Panini Flawless Triple Logoman card was sold in auction for a whopping $2.4 million!

A community marketplace, known as WhatNot put out an intriguing offer. They promised a Lambo to anyone who streamed on their website, pulled the card, and sold it through them.

Safe to say, that whoever it is that both the owner and seller of this card are extremely lucky and wealthy individuals. A supercar and two million dollars is a value not to be scoffed at.

