Billionaire LeBron James’ post, hyping son Bryce James ‘earning’ his stripes with no mention of Bronny

Lakers star LeBron James puts up interesting post on social media pertaining to younger son Bryce James

LeBron James may have had a quiet postseason… in that he didn’t have one. But, his offseason has been anything but that.

The man made quite the waves, choosing to play in the legendary Drew League alongside fellow NBA player DeMar DeRozan, raising an absolute ruckus for the NBA community for 2 straight days.

However, even with that in mind, with the season now starting to close in, most NBA players usually keep to themselves, choosing to get back into shape and spend any free time they have, with their respective families. And while Bron has been doing just that, he also seems to be taking things just a little step further.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

LeBron James reminds every hater and fan online Bryce James’s mentality

For context here, Bryce James is just 15 years old at the time of writing, so still in high school.

Why is this important? Well, we’ll let you take a look at the man’s post before we start off on that topic.

Take a gander below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

Now, we said what we said earlier, because Bronny James is a whopping 17 years old right now, not too far away from entering the NBA draft. And yet, it appears that the man has gone ice cold on his Bronny hype, off late.

The NBA community may not appreciate LaVar Ball for the way he hypes up his sons all the time. But, LeBron James may have to take a page out of his book for the good of his older son right now.

And while Bryce James could potentially be the colder of the two kids, at the end of the day, a little more public love to the other son definitely doesn’t hurt his case to make the NBA right now.

So, all-in-all, keep it up LeBron! Just bring up both your sons just a tad bit more often, if you want to see both of them in the NBA, one day.

