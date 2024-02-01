LeBron James Tweet: 3x All-Star ‘Breaks Down’ Lakers Star Cryptic Social Media Post

Credits: Jan 30, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) checks himself after being called for a foul during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Late last night, Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James sent out a cryptic tweet on X(Formerly Twitter) that had the NBA world perplexed. James tweeted an emoji of an hourglass moments after the Lakers lost their matchup to the Atlanta Hawks, 122-138. With fans, analysts, and even former NBA players contemplating what it meant, three-time All-Star went on to break down the Lakers star’s tweet on his podcast.

Advertisement

LeBron James’ hourglass tweet somehow ended up sending shockwaves into the NBA world. Given how the rumours are surrounding James and the Lakers, Gilbert Arenas went on to talk about what LBJ may have meant by it.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1752594250594652402?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On the latest episode of Gil’s Arena, former NBA All-Star Arenas and the rest of the co-hosts broke down what the tweet may have meant. LBJ’s tweet sparked a conversation on the podcast if the Lakers’ season could be saved or was beyond salvageable.

This Rashard McCants to urge how the blame should fall on the team’s leaders; LeBron James and Anthony Davis. McCants mentioned that at the end of the day, the blame won’t fall on the front office, the remaining players, or even the Lakers head coach but the team’s leaders instead.

Guest host Brandon Jennings even gave his ultimatum that the Lakers are done this season and need to switch things up. Finally, Gilbert Arenas gave his two cents and said that no one on the Lakers’ roster was safe, including Anthony Davis and even LeBron James.

Advertisement

Arenas took a trip down the Lakers’ memory lane and pointed out how the front office did not hesitate in trading All-Stars, veterans, and even young pieces that could go on to become the cornerstone of the franchise. By the end of the debate, all guests and hosts agreed on one thing, the Lakers need to switch things up. Be it players, personnel, coaching staff, or even the team’s stars.

Whether the Los Angeles Lakers season is still salvageable or not is yet to be seen but analysts are already talking about major trades. Trades that not just involve role players or starters but stars like LeBron James.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FTFonFS1/status/1752805390478200963?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But is Los Angeles one trade away or one decision of firing their head coach away from winning a championship? NBA analyst Nick Wright went on to blame the Lakers’ front office for their shortcomings and claimed they got lucky when LBJ decided to play for the Lakers.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FTFonFS1/status/1752801760849150007?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The upcoming trade deadline should reveal where the Lakers would stand in the coming months.

Are the Lakers and LeBron James done for the season?

LeBron James’ hourglass tweet came after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Atlanta Hawks on the road. Given how the Lakers played without Anthony Davis, the majority of responsibilities on offence fell on LBJ’s shoulders. After suffering a disappointing loss, James spoke to a reporter in the locker room after the game. A visibly frustrated and disappointed James gave a cold statement concerning his teammates at the end.

“I don’t have any message for my teammates. Just go out and do your job.”

LeBron James’ statement may seem as if he is a bit apathetic towards his teammates and their morale. But, as a leader, James has to double down on his fellow players from time to time to lead the team to victories.

Whereas, on the other hand, one could also construe that James’ disinterest is originating from the fact that the front office may be gearing up to make some big trades to shake up the roster. As mentioned above, the upcoming trade deadline would define how the Lakers will be going forward. Because if history has taught us anything, the Purple & Gold always end up making a big splash around the deadline.