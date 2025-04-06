When Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna was upset about her father being called “GOAT”

Dec 18, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former Lakers player Kobe Bryant speaks to the media prior to the Lakers’ game against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center. Bryant’s numbers 8 and 24 were to be retired during a halftime ceremony. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Most people consider the greatest of all time debate to be between Michael Jordan and LeBron James in the NBA. However, Kobe Bryant tends to sneak into the discussion as well because of his longevity, greatness, and five championships. It’s a matter of opinion, but some do consider him to be the GOAT. But one time on a trip to Disneyland, his daughter Gianna didn’t understand why people were calling her father that. It even made her initially upset before she was assured by her father that it was meant as a compliment.

Advertisement

That’s why when Kobe took a visit to Disneyland with his daughter Gianna, fans began to bombard him with the “GOAT” name-calling. He detailed the interaction to the Post.

“It’s me, my wife [Vanessa], my eldest daughter Natalia and our middle daughter Gianna. And fans throughout the park keep walking by me saying ‘you’re the GOAT, you’re the GOAT!’” Kobe detailed. “Finally, Gianna turns to one of them and shouts ‘How rude!’”

Gianna simply didn’t know any better. She thought her father was being disrespected by the fans. Little did she know they were upholding him as the greatest to ever play the game of basketball.

“I asked her what was wrong,” Kobe said. “And she says, ‘they keep calling you a goat, that is so rude!’”

Kobe then had to correct his daughter’s misunderstanding. He let her know that people consider the greatest basketball player of all time to be the “GOAT”. But they didn’t actually think he looked like the animal. It was a silly educational moment for Gianna.

Later, Gianna began to thank the fans after understanding what the compliment meant. And it wouldn’t be long before Kobe was teaching her more about what it meant to be the greatest to ever do something. In fact, he planned to make her one of the greatest basketball players of all time as well.

Kobe Bryant had a 6-year plan for GiGi’s basketball journey

When Kobe started coaching Gianna, he planned for her future extensively. He even had a 6-year training routine plan for her. He planned to ultimately turn her into the greatest basketball player of all time.

It’s why we still mourn the tragic loss of the two, five years later. The tragedy caught everyone by surprise and reminded us just how fragile life can be. Yet, Kobe Bryant will always be remembered as one of the GOATs. And we would like to think that GiGi was on her way to becoming one of them as well.