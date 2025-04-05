LeBron James Teams Up with Naomi Osaka and Alicia Keys in the Barbie World

Apr 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after scoring a basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

LeBron James has become the hyper-fixation for an entire generation of kids. From fanmade parodies of popular songs to entire accounts devoted to documenting the successes of the King, it’s fair to say that the 40-year-old has transcended to heights that seem fairy tale-like. He is so immensely popular, it almost feels as if he is everpresent in the pop culture sphere.

It’s not that LeBron wasn’t famous before. In fact, he has been extremely famous since he was just 18. His charisma, his talent, and his business savvy made him a very likeable person among Hollywood stars and business tycoons alike.

When he starred in Space Jam 2, it was LeBron’s attempt to likely connect with the younger population, too. He had captured the interest of teens across the planet, but now it was time to become a celebrity the future generation could relate to.

Unfortunately, Space Jam failed to land the way it was expected to. Fortunately, through a partnership with Naomi Osaka and Alicia Keys, he has now gone further than ever before.

From MVP to enamel, LeBron James will be joining the Barbie universe as part of the Kenbassadors line. The $75 doll was initially seen as a well-done joke online but has now been confirmed to be real.

LeBron’s collaboration is huge for both sides. Barbie is still among the largest toy brands in the world as Mattel made $5.38 billion dollars in 2024. And Bron is one of the most marketable athletes on the planet.

Bron’s figurine features extreme details suited for an athlete of his accolades. An ‘I Promise’ wristband represents the school LeBron opened in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

His hat dons the old LJ23 logo, a spray-painted crown. He also carries his typical Beats headphones and, as always, wears a beautiful, shiny gold watch. The ensemble is brought together with a blue letterman emblazoned with LJ.

James is a four-time MVP. He has won four championships, winning Finals MVP in all of them. He has set the record for All-Star teams and All-NBA teams in a career. Clearly, he is deserving. But, as cool as this is, it still takes some getting used to for NBA fans.

Still, the project is for a good cause. Some percentage of the proceeds are going back into The LeBron James Family Foundation, a charity headed by Bron that donates millions of dollars each year to those in need.

James joins star tennis player Naomi Osaka, singer Alicia Keys, and do-it-all talent Issa Rae as part of this partnership that tries to celebrate black celebrities. It is expected to be released on the 45th anniversary of the Black Barbie, which was created by Kitty Black Perkins in 1980.