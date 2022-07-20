LeBron James used to pay a mere $50,000 a year to Rich Paul to act as a glorified assistant 

Rich Paul discovered the world of Sports Agency after LeBron James hired him as his glorified personal assistant for $50,000 per year.

LeBron James has cemented his place as an NBA legend, and he still has a few years left in him. James has dominated the league throughout his career, and his resume proves it. He is not only one of the greatest basketball players of all time but also one of the greatest athletes of all time.

James has a small group of close friends with whom he cherishes his relationships. Rich Paul, his agent, is one of his closest friends. Paul has signed numerous athletes and amassed a sizable net worth over the years.

In his 18th NBA season, James has accomplished a great deal. He has won multiple NBA championships as well as multiple MVP awards.

He will undoubtedly be inducted into the Hall of Fame. After winning two championships with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James moved to the Western Conference and signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Since James was in high school, he and Paul have been close friends. When James joined the league, their friendship grew even stronger.

LeBron James reportedly paid Rich Paul $50,000 to serve as his personal assistant

Paul’s career took off after James left his former agent, Leon Rose, to join Paul’s new agency, Klutch Sports Group. James joined Paul’s agency in 2012, and word quickly spread that he had teamed up with one of his close friends.

Rich Paul was allegedly paid $50,000 per year by LeBron James to serve as his “glorified personal assistant.” During this time, Paul immersed himself in the world of sports agents.

Paul was new to the industry, but with time, he was able to learn the ins and outs, and he quickly rose to prominence. His clientele has grown over the years to include NBA stars such as Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, and Ben Simmons. Paul was ranked 19th on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-earning sports agents in 2019.

With the Klutch Sports Group, Paul has amassed a sizable fortune by singing players and negotiating lucrative contracts. Paul has a net worth of $100 million, according to the International Business Times. He earned $32.6 million in commissions from deals he negotiated in 2019.

According to the International Business Times, the total value of the contracts he secured in 2019 is estimated to be around $800 million.

There’s a reason Paul has been so successful in the industry. Being close friends with James is beneficial, but Paul also understands how to build relationships with other players throughout the league. Developing those relationships is essential. Paul will keep striving to be the best at what he does, and the money will keep coming.

