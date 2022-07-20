LeBron James’ Lobos 1707 faces competition from “$165 million” NBA superstar’s new $17 wine

Another NBA superstar has ventured into the world of liquor, following the footsteps of LeBron James’ Lobos 1707, launching a $17 wine.

The world of liquor must be enticing. We see celebrities from across various verticals trying their hand at it. George Clooney was the first to crack the code. His Casamigos tequila is the preferred brand in Hollywood.

NBA players were next to enter and the success of both LeBron James’ Lobos 1707 and Michael Jordan’s Cincooro have received critical acclaim.

Amongst NBA circles, one type of liquor gets far more attention than tequila and that is wine. There is an elite group of NBA players who are wine connoisseurs.

Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Jimmy Butler are at the high end of this totem pole. So it is only natural for others to want to join them. For James Harden, he didn’t want to just be a wine guy but he also wanted to make his own brand.

James Harden shows off new Wine brand pic.twitter.com/yccx4Hv4pz — Daily Loud (@dailyloudclips) July 18, 2022

James Harden debuts a new brand of wine that will retail for $17 a bottle! LeBron James’ Lobos has competition!

Harden was very happy to launch his “J-Harden” brand, one that in his own words is “affordable, but also had some swag to it“.

James Harden is releasing his first signature wine, “J-Harden” in September — with an expected retail value of $16.99, per @ChrisBHaynes. “I wanted to create a wine that was affordable, but also had some swag to it.” —@JHarden13 pic.twitter.com/F4Y8Q99pX0 — Boardroom (@boardroom) July 18, 2022

As he steps into the world of liquor it is clear James wants to market his product and add to his already considerable $165 million net worth.

While the success of J-Harden is hinged on the market itself, it is no surprise to see NBA players foraying into liquor. After all, when it rains, it pours.

great vibes at my wine release party last night, appreciate every one that came out last night 🤞🏾 we go live 8/26! pic.twitter.com/F4bWwtLNUX — James Harden (@JHarden13) July 19, 2022

