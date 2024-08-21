LeBron James Was ‘Just Too Dominant’ For The Hawks To Handle Says Jeff Teague

In the mid-2010s, the Atlanta Hawks emerged as one of the NBA’s top teams, powered by a core of All-Stars including Al Horford, Paul Millsap, Jeff Teague, and Kyle Korver. During the 2014-2015 season, they reached the pinnacle of their success by finishing as the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, despite their regular-season dominance, the Hawks faced a humbling defeat in the Eastern Conference Finals, where they were swept by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While talking to Vernon Maxwell about the run-in with the Cavaliers during this series, Teague revealed how Kyle Korver suffering a horrific ankle injury disrupted their game plan. Keeping the excuses aside, the All-Star also tipped his hat to LeBron James for being ‘too dominant’ during that series.

Revealing that LBJ is still the most dominant player at the age of 39, the ATL side stood no chance against a younger Bron 10 years ago. Lauding King James, Teague said,

“So Kyle, he broke his foot the first game… But LeBron was just too dominant, man. Like, y’all, you can see him now from the USA game. He’s 40 years old now. He’s still the most dominant player in the league. Ten years ago, we didn’t have a chance. We ain’t stand a chance for him, man. He’s just too dominant, man, too dominant.”

James being dominant during that series is an understatement. The 6ft 9” forward would lead both teams in points (30.3), rebounds (11), assists (9.3), and steals (1.5) per game. With no player on the Hawks having the size to contain LBJ, the latter led his team to sweep the Hawks and claim the Eastern Conference Championship trophy.

Teague was sick of losing to James in the playoff

The Akron Hammer followed his dominant performance in 2015 with yet another impressive outing against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2016 postseason. On this occasion, both teams would meet in the second round of the playoffs. But the result would be the same – the Cavs sweeping the Hawks.

Being unable to win even a single game against the King, Jeff Teague was extremely frustrated. Hence, an enraged Teague would shove him in the stands during the dying moments of Game 3.

Years later, Teague apologized to the King and even revealed that his actions came out of frustration after constantly losing.

“My fault, GOAT. GOAT James. We was losing, s**t I’m a sore loser. I ain’t win a playoff game against that n***a, ever. I was sick of this s**t. Motherf**king fans in Atlanta will cheer for him, he running down the court. I say, ‘You know what b***h, I got something for you. Shoulder checked the s**t outta that n***a, he went to the stands.”

Jeff Teague, the greatest storyteller of our time, on shoving LeBron in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/NDxjA6XY9B — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) November 20, 2023

Unfortunately for the 6t 3” point guard, the 2016 playoffs wouldn’t be the last time that he would get swept by Bron. With Teague representing the Indiana Pacers, he faced the Cavaliers for the third straight time in the postseason.

This time, the two met in the first round and James averaged 32.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 9 assists per game, finishing off the series in four games.