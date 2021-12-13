"LeBron James, we highly recommend you these after seeing 3 rims out there." Orlando Magic Twitter handle hysterically tries making fun of the Lakers superstar just to regret it instantly

As Orlando Magic Twitter handle tried making fun of LeBron James, the Lakers superstar puts triple-double on a show.

Sunday night, it looked like the Lakers were out searching for another loss from a bottom-dwelling team to again come back to .500. After their 116-95 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, they had enough rest to take on Orlando Magic but came out firing blanks.

Lakers found themselves trailing in the 1st quarter by 7-points and were again looking towards their King to take them through a 5-22 team.

The Purple and Gold were trailing the game by 3-points at the halftime break. But then LeBron James decided to go Super Saiyan mode. He even got those Dragon Ball Z glasses in the game.

LeBron really put on Wendell Carter Jr.’s goggles after this play 😂🥽 pic.twitter.com/hpUz6XlLh3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2021

LeBron James took the goggles and the game away from Magic

During the 2nd half, Lakers center Dwight Howard grabbed the ball as it was getting out of bounds and threw it in as he flew out of the court. The ball hit Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. in the face, breaking his goggles. LeBron was quick to gather the part that flew towards him and put it on. As he did it, the Orlando Magic’s Twitter handle sent this out.

highly recommend these after seeing 3 rims out there — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 13, 2021

The 3-rims reference came from last year’s Play-ins against the Warriors when LeBron hit a dagger there to get the Lakers through to the Playoffs. LeBron post-game himself said that he was seeing three rims and went for the middle one.

Magic were in the game still until they sent this tweet out but were blown away within a few minutes. And Twitter was on to them.

The 4-time Champ took over and put on a clinic with a 30 point triple-double and 3 blocks, to totally stop the Magic’s offense in the second half.

LeBron James tonight: 30 Points

11 Rebounds

10 Assists

3 Blocks

60% FG King James. 👑 pic.twitter.com/i35frRBpG2 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 13, 2021

Lakers won the game 106-94 and have two days until they face Dallas Mavericks on the road, who are also yet to get a winning streak like the Lakers.