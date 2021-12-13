“LeBron James really showed up Larry Bird and Kobe Bryant!”: StatMuse reveals incredible statline after Lakers star’s 30-point triple-double vs Magic

Lakers star LeBron James continues to write himself into history books after 30-point triple-double against the Magic

So… who was still on the #WashedKing talk again?

The Lakers have seemingly finally started to get it all together, winning their last 2 games. And sure, both these games were against the OKC Thunder and LA Lakers. But frankly, it’s been such a bad season for them, that they’ll probably take whatever they can get at this point.

Coming back to LeBron James though, the man is finally looking like himself again, scoring 33 points against the Thunder, before his incredible, 30-point-triple double.

More specifically, the King had 30 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and 3 blocks, while shooting 60% from the field, and 42.9% from the beyond the arc. Truly, this man rolled up against Orlando.

But apparently, that statline in isolation wasn’t the only thing to take away from this game.

What is it, you ask? Well then, let’s get into it, shall we?

LeBron James one-ups Larry Bird and Kobe Bryant in an incredible way after 30-point triple-double against the Magic

Or maybe he 3-upped them? You’ll get the point as soon as we show you.

Speaking of which, take a peek at the tweet below.

30-point triple-doubles after turning 35 in NBA history: 1 — Kobe Bryant

1 — Larry Bird

4 — LeBron James (including tonight) pic.twitter.com/vpAERqQqsB — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 13, 2021

Ok yep, definitely 3-upped them.

Jokes aside though, it’s crazy to think we criticize a 36-year-old as much as we do, despite him still being one of the best in the league. Hopefully, we as a fanbase realize the greatness we still have the privilege of witnessing, before we’re forced to never see it again.

