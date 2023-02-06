LeBron James Went no.1 But Son Bronny James Might Also Make the First Round of the 2024 NBA Draft!  

Jan 27, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sierra Canyon Trailblazers point guard Bronny James (0) looks on during warm up for the Battle of the Valley against the Notre Dame Knights played at Pauley Pavilion. James did not play because of a knee injury. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James is a one-of-a-kind player. He has high-level basketball savvy, great shooting, and an IQ that is reminiscent of his dad, LeBron James. These attributes make him a very desirable asset for any NBA team.

All of this is despite the fact that he hasn’t even declared for college. Bronny’s stock value is insanely high. Any team, whether it is college or the NBA will get maximum luminosity from the spotlight.

His NIL valuation is already very high. There isn’t much left to chance when it comes to Bronny. He is a lock for the NBA. While we may argue where he falls in the draft order, one thing is now turning out to be certain.

Bronny James might be picked in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft

Sure, we are calling and jumping on this one early, however, there is some shred of truth in that statement. Bronny James might go in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft. This is according to the initial 2024 NBA mock draft from Draftexpress.

Remember, LeBron James was the no.1 overall pick for the 2003 NBA draft. The weight of expectations on Bronny’s shoulders are nothing short of monumental.

As per Jonathan Givony from ESPN, Bronny James has a very high possibility to get selected in the first round of the 2024 NBA mock draft. Now keep in mind that this is only the mock draft and the actual results come a year and a half later and might vary significantly.

Bronny’s ESPN rankings have jumped in the last few weeks. He is all the way up to no. 28 in the latest update. As per other sources, he is as high as 36.

So the scenario is precarious at best, but since it is LeBron’s kid we are talking about, chances are he improves. And to do that he must first head to college.

What are Bronny’s top 3 colleges?

While we still await his final choice, the top 3 have been out for a while. Bronny has narrowed down his choices to Ohio State, USC, and Oregon.

Elite 2023 recruits for Ohio State, Oregon and USC state their case to Bronny James in hopes he’ll choose their school: https://t.co/4rgl97jTQJ pic.twitter.com/gm0tlwyUFJ — Rivals (@Rivals) February 2, 2023

Which one is he likely to choose? Each college represents a unique opportunity, but he will make a decision based purely on the value he will get.

One thing is for sure, the NBA draft is waiting for him. And so is he.

